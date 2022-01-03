Christmas tree pickup available to residents this week
The Lompoc Solid Waste Division has contracted with West Coast Arborists to collect and recycle Christmas trees from city residences this week through Friday, Jan. 7.
The service is free of charge to residents.
According to city officials, solid waste collection customers should place their trees 3 feet away from their refuse containers by 7 a.m. on their scheduled trash collection day during the week of Jan. 3. Those residents who miss the home tree collection are invited to drop their trees off free of charge at the Lompoc City Landfill, 700 Avalon St.
Flocked trees cannot be recycled, and must be cut up and placed in the trash bin or brought to the landfill and disposed of for a fee.
Prior to recycling the trees, all decorations and tree stands must be removed.
City facilities reopen with limited capacity
Lompoc City Hall reopened in a limited capacity Monday, Jan. 3, after a 10-day holiday break.
Utility bills, however, will not be accepted or processed until Thursday, Jan. 6, due to a financial management software update. In the meantime, bill payments can be placed in the yellow drop box located in the median of the parking lot entrance at Civic Center Plaza. Inquiries for new utility services can be sent via email to utilityconnections@ci.lompoc.ca.us.
Other city facilities including the Lompoc Public Library, Anderson Recreation Center and the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center also reopened as of Monday.
Lompoc AARP Tax-Aide team seeking volunteers
The AARP Tax-Aide volunteer team comprised of local residents is seeking additional volunteers for the upcoming tax season, Feb. 1 through April 15.
The Lompoc organization provides cost-free IRS-certified tax preparation services to as many as 500 residents each year, according to a local spokesman.
Training and support for various roles is provided, including tax counselor, client facilitator and technology coordinator.
Tax counselors work with taxpayers directly by filing tax returns. Client facilitators welcome taxpayers, help organize paperwork and manage the overall flow of service. Technology coordinators manage computer equipment, ensure taxpayer data is secure and provide technical assistance to volunteers.
There also is a demand for bilingual speakers in all roles, the spokesman noted.
All new volunteers must be interviewed and attend an orientation. Those interested in the tax counselor position receive an IRS training kit, must attend additional training sessions and pass a certification test.
The program operates from Feb. 1 through April 15 with a minimum service commitment of one to two days a week. Volunteers are reimbursed for mileage.
For more information and to complete an online application, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide, or contact a volunteer at 805-717-1302.