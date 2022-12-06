Christmas tree raffle tickets on sale at Lompoc libraries
Christmas trees for raffle are now on display at the Lompoc libraries until Dec. 17.
The majority of trees up for raffle are on display at the Lompoc Library, and two others at the Village Library.
A drawing for winners of each tree raffle will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 at the Village Library, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Lompoc Library.
Raffle tickets are on sale for $1 each, or six for $5.
Money raised goes to support the local libraries.
Unveiling of historic signage at American Host slated for Dec. 9
Lompoc's Landmark 'Hi! Let's Eat' sign will be unveiled at its new home at American Host Restaurant on Friday, Dec. 9 at 5 p.m.
The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce invites the public to a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the unveiling of Lompoc’s first designated historic sign.
American Host Restaurant is located at 113 North I Street.
Applications being accepted for $50,000 in scholarship money
The Lompoc Rotary Club will award several $500 and $1,000 scholarships to Lompoc graduates seeking to attend a four-year academic institution or a vocational training school.
The scholarship funds can be used for tuition, supplies, tools, books, transportation and living expenses.
Any student from any high school or home-school in Lompoc is invited to apply by April 1.
Applications are available at Lompoc, Cabrillo and Maple high schools, as well as online at LompocRotary.com.
Lompoc Rotary Club, since its inception in 1925, has granted more than $50,000 in scholarships to college-bound high school seniors graduating from Lompoc area schools.
This year represents the first time scholarships will be awarded to vocational or trade school applicants.
“We have had a lot of success as a club with our academic scholarships in the past,” said Heather Bedford, Rotary president. “But we can do better for people by opening up the process to include two-year programs or vocational or trade schools. Many young adults are finding the benefits of these shorter programs, but they can be very expensive. Our scholarship process will help them.”
Donations to the Lompoc Rotary Scholarship Fund can be made at LompocRotary.square.site
LUSD school of choice enrollment open until Jan. 15
Parents of students interested in attending a school other than their school of residence during the 2023-24 academic year may submit an application to the Lompoc Unified district office by Jan. 15.
An application must be completed even if one's child has siblings attending a school other than their neighborhood school, district officials said, noting that although every effort is made to keep families together, siblings are not guaranteed approval and approval is pending available space.
Transportation will not be provided by the school district in the instance the application is approved.
The district office is located at 1301 N A Street, Lompoc.
For more information, visit www.lusd.org or call Central Attendance at 805-742-3244.