About Town: City annual performance and evaluation report available for review

City of Lompoc issues draft copy of performance, evauluation report
The city of Lompoc has prepared a draft copy of the 2019-20 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER) on activities funded with federal Community Development Block Grant funds between July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020.
The report details achievements in reaching community development goals, established in approved Consolidated Plan documents, using CDBG funds.
City officials are making the draft plan available for public comment and review for a seven-business day public comment period, from Dec. 18 to 30. The report is available for review at www.cityoflompoc.ca.us.
All interested parties are invited to email c_ovalle@ci.lompoc.ca.us, or submit written comments to: CDBG Program, City of Lompoc, 100 Civic Center Plaza, Lompoc, CA 93436; Attention: Chanel Ovalle, community development program manager.
Final College Park skate park meeting set for Jan. 14
The final virtual community meeting about a proposed new skate park at College Park is slated for 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, via Zoom.
The city of Lompoc is applying for state Proposition 68 grant funding to design and construct a new community and skate park at College Park, and is seeking the public’s input on the project.
Residents are encouraged to participate in the meeting for an opportunity to review preliminary designs.
The link to join the Zoom meeting and dial-in information will be posted on the College Park Proposition 68 Construction Project webpage a few days prior to the meeting.
As another means of gathering public input, community members are invited to fill out a College Park project survey.
Lompoc Public Library kicks off winter reading challenge
Readers of all ages can join the Lompoc Public Library's free, wintertime reading challenge from now through Feb. 28.
To participate, readers must first register at cityoflompoc.beanstack.org/reader365?fbclid=IwAR0X5owI2e5-jIMw6xrYDDlbUzy-TK9TMJPd3GGIRqm51Gzu1_vyCt8O3H8
The Lompoc Public Library System buildings are closed to the public, but patrons still can access online resources and can receive materials through a limited, contactless pickup service.
For more information, visit cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/library or call 805-875-8775
Lompoc Unified School District opens enrollment period
Lompoc Unified School District's open enrollment period runs from now through Jan. 15. Students who wish to attend a school other than their neighborhood school during the 2021-22 school year must have a parent or guardian apply for a transfer during the open enrollment period.
An application must be completed even if the child already has siblings attending a school other than their neighborhood school. Although every effort is made to keep families together, siblings are not guaranteed approval.
Transportation will not be provided for students who attend school on an approved intradistrict transfer attendance application.
Students already enrolled with a transfer need not reapply to remain at their present school. However, matriculation from elementary to middle school or from middle to high school will require the submission of a new transfer application.
The intradistrict transfer attendance application is available at www.lusd.org or at the LUSD District Office at 1301 North A St.
Applications must be submitted by email, fax, or dropped off at the District Office no later than Jan. 15 to be included in the lottery.
Additional questions can be directed to Central Attendance at 805-742-3244.
