City Council to hold goal-setting workshop March 16
Lompoc City Council will be holding a public workshop on Thursday, March 16, to discuss setting goals for the city.
The budget workshop will take place at 6:30 p.m. at Lompoc City Hall.
During the meeting, City Manager Dean Albro will present results from the 2023-25 Goals and Budget Priorities Survey, which ran online Jan. 20 through Feb. 10.
The survey, according to officials, garnered 384 responses.
Following the presentation, Lompoc City Council will provide staff direction on its budget goals for the 2023-25 budget cycle.
There will be an opportunity for public comment.
TOTAL Teen Conference free of cost to attend
Lompoc Youth Commission's ninth annual Teaching Our Teens As Leaders (TOTAL) Conference slated for Friday, March 24 at the Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center now is free to all junior high and high school students, a City spokeswoman announced.
Lompoc Unified School District has agreed to sponsor all conference attendees, effectively removing the $15 registration fee initially required per student.
The teen leadership event will feature keynote speaker Dr. Laymon Hicks, author of “A Kids Book about Failure," as well as breakout sessions designed to teach, motivate, empower, and inspire participants.
Additional guest presenters include Lompoc Police Department, Chuck Madson of Future for Lompoc Youth, Fighting Back Santa Maria Valley and Lompoc Youth Commissioners.
The conference begins at 8:30 a.m. with check-in and a light breakfast. The program begins at 9 a.m., includes breakfast and lunch, and concludes at 2 p.m.
Preregistration is recommended prior to the event and can be conducted by phone at 805-875-8100, or at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 West Walnut Ave. during normal business hours Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Registration can also be completed online at apm.activecommunities.com/lompocrecreation.
Lompoc Teen Center inaugural fundraising event slated for March 18
Lompoc Teen Center’s inaugural Live & Silent Auction Extravaganza fundraising event is set for Saturday, March 18, from 1 to 4 p.m., at True Vine Family Life Center, 533 Avalon St., Lompoc.
The event will benefit the center’s "Yes I Can-Si Se Puede" program and the general fund.
Items to be auctioned include a helicopter ride, diamond necklace, two LA Lakers game tickets, as well as theater, restaurant and hotel packages.
Lompoc Teen Center offers a safe space for at-risk teens, seventh through twelfth grades, to achieve academic success and college readiness.
Suggested donation to attend is $50 per person.
For information and to RSVP, contact founder Cliff Lambert at clifflambert@comcast.net, or 805-350-9138.
LUSD Kindergarten and Pre-K registration opens in May
Registration for the 2023-24 school year for pre-K and kindergarten students bound for Lompoc Unified campuses will open starting May 1 and run through May 26, district officials announced.
Parents are being asked to make an appointment with their respective neighborhood school between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. to begin the registration process.
Campus contact information is available at the Lompoc school district website under the right-hand dropdown menu at www.lusd.org
Student eligibility
According to district officials, students registering for kindergarten must turn 5 years old on or before Sept. 1 to be eligible, while students enrolling in pre-K must turn 5 years old on or between Sept. 2 and April Feb. 2, 2024.
However, any child who turns 5 between April 3, 2024 to June 30, 2024, may also apply for admittance to a pre-K school program where priority admittance will be determined by date of birth based on the number of applicants at their homeschool site.
Officials noted that all students must accompany parents/guardians to the school's designated attendance area during the registration process for purposes of verification.
In addition, parents are asked to bring the following three documents to complete the registration verification process for admittance of the student:
- Proof of age must be provided in the form of an official birth certificate, or a duly attested baptism certificate, or a passport;
- Official immunization record;
- Verification of address must be provided in the form of a mortgage or rent receipt or a utility bill with the address and parent/guardian name on it, or a similar official document.
Specific questions regarding student registration can be directed to the Central Attendance Office at 805-742-3244, or the nearest elementary school.