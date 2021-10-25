Federal funds available to nonprofit agencies, organizations
The city of Lompoc is making funds available to nonprofit agencies and organizations under the federal Community Development Block Grant program and local Human Service funds for fiscal year 2022-23.
Grants of at least $15,000 will be awarded, according to city officials.
Applications for funding must be submitted by 3 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 9, after applicants attend a mandatory pre-application workshop and community needs assessment.
The next scheduled Zoom meeting is set for 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10.
The Zoom meeting can be accessed with link: www.zoom.us/join, or by calling 669-900-6833.
The meeting ID number is 851 7220 3339 and the passcode is 707804
Applications will be available on the city’s website at www.cityoflompoc.com using the Neighborly Software Program.
For more information, contact the Community Development Department at 805-875-8254 or email c_ovalle@ci.lompoc.ca.us.
Friends of the Lompoc Library annual meeting, election set for Oct. 27
The Friends of the Lompoc Library will hold its annual meeting and election of officers at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, in the library's Grossman Gallery.
Nominations for the positions of president and secretary will be taken on the floor.
Members are encouraged to attend the meeting and, also, offer continued support for the organization.
The library is located at 501 E. North Ave.
Lompoc job fair set for Nov. 30; exhibitors must register by Nov. 8
This year's Lompoc Valley Job Fair will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave.
Job seekers of all ages are invited, as are local employers that are seeking to hire. There is no fee to participate.
“This is a great opportunity as we all navigate through this COVID economic crisis for qualified job seekers to connect with employers from across the Central Coast," said DeVika Stalling, chamber president and CEO. "We are hoping to have employers from various industries.”
The event also is open to resource agencies and educators that would like to share pertinent information with the local community.
Both businesses and exhibitors who would like to participate are encouraged to preregister for a booth by Nov. 8 at events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07eimw9wjwfb0f2386&llr=pelo6nqab.
The event is sponsored by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Lompoc Parks & Recreation Department and the Santa Barbara County Workforce Development board, along with other supporting agencies and organizations.
For more information, contact the Lompoc Valley Chamber at 805-736-4567 or email shelby@lompoc.com.
Chamber's Small Business Support luncheon slated for Nov. 19
The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a Small Business Support luncheon Friday, Nov. 19, at the Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave.
The event is hosted in partnership with the Economic Development Collaborative and is open to all businesses and entrepreneurs interested in starting a business.
The luncheon discussion will focus on no-cost supportive services offered by the EDC Small Business Development Center to every business in Ventura, Santa Barbara and Los Angeles counties.
Registration is open and will close at noon Friday, Nov. 12. The cost is $25 for chamber members and $30 for nonmembers. Community members can register online at www.Lompoc.com.
To learn more about luncheons and other Chamber events, visit www.Lompoc.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram at @lompocvalleychamber.