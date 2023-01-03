Christmas tree recycling program available Jan. 9-13
The City of Lompoc Solid Waste Division has contracted with West Coast Arborists to collect and recycle Christmas trees from city residences the week of Jan. 9 to Jan. 13.
Flocked trees cannot be recycled, and must be cut up and placed in the trash bin or brought to the landfill and disposed of for a fee.
Prior to recycling the trees, all decorations and tree stands must be removed. Once they are collected, West Coast Arborists will grind the trees into mulch. The mulch will then be used as landscape material throughout the city.
The service is free of charge to residents.
Solid waste collection customers should place their trees three feet away from their refuse containers by 7 a.m. on their scheduled trash collection day during the week of Jan. 9.
Residents who miss the home tree collection are invited to drop their trees off free of charge at the Lompoc City Landfill, 700 Avalon St.
LUSD school of choice enrollment open until Jan. 15
Parents of students interested in attending a school other than their school of residence during the 2023-24 academic year may submit an application to the Lompoc Unified district office by Jan. 15.
An application must be completed even if one's child has siblings attending a school other than their neighborhood school, district officials said, noting that although every effort is made to keep families together, siblings are not guaranteed approval and approval is pending available space.
Transportation will not be provided by the school district in the instance the application is approved.
The district office is located at 1301 N. A Street, Lompoc.
For more information, visit www.lusd.org or call Central Attendance at 805-742-3244.
Apps for Flower Festival Queen due Jan. 9
Applications to run for 2023 Flower Festival Queen are available at the Lompoc Valley Festival Association office at 414 W. Ocean Ave. and can be downloaded at www.lompocvalleyfestivals.com.
Completed applications must be turned in at the office no later than 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 9, or emailed with required attachments to office@lompocvalleyfestivals.com
Candidates must be at least 17 years old and won’t reach 21 prior to June 20. Candidates must not be pregnant, have ever been married, had a child or have been convicted of a felony. Candidates must also have been residents of the Lompoc Valley for at least a year. This includes Vandenberg Space Force Base, Vandenberg Village and Mission Hills.
Other contest rules apply at www.lompocvalleyfestivals.com/queen/queen-application
For more information, call the LVFA office at 805-735-8511 from 1 to 3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
Applications open for $50K in scholarship money
The Lompoc Rotary Club will award several $500 and $1,000 scholarships to Lompoc graduates seeking to attend a four-year academic institution or a vocational training school.
The scholarship funds can be used for tuition, supplies, tools, books, transportation and living expenses.
Any student from any high school or home-school in Lompoc is invited to apply by April 1.
Applications are available at Lompoc, Cabrillo and Maple high schools, as well as online at LompocRotary.com.
Lompoc Rotary Club, since its inception in 1925, has granted more than $50,000 in scholarships to college-bound high school seniors graduating from Lompoc area schools.
This year represents the first time scholarships will be awarded to vocational or trade school applicants.
“We have had a lot of success as a club with our academic scholarships in the past,” said Heather Bedford, Rotary president. “But we can do better for people by opening up the process to include two-year programs or vocational or trade schools. Many young adults are finding the benefits of these shorter programs, but they can be very expensive. Our scholarship process will help them.”
Donations to the Lompoc Rotary Scholarship Fund can be made at LompocRotary.square.site