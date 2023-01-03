Christmas tree recycling program available Jan. 9-13

The City of Lompoc Solid Waste Division has contracted with West Coast Arborists to collect and recycle Christmas trees from city residences the week of Jan. 9 to Jan. 13.

Flocked trees cannot be recycled, and must be cut up and placed in the trash bin or brought to the landfill and disposed of for a fee.

