About Town: City of Lompoc earns Public Power Provider Diamond designation

City's Electric Division earns Public Power Diamond designation
The city of Lompoc's Electric Division has earned a Reliable Public Power Provider (RP3) Diamond designation for providing reliable and safe electric service, according to a city spokesperson.
The designation, which is the highest award from the American Public Power Association, lasts three years.
RP3 recognizes public power utilities that demonstrate proficiency in four key disciplines: reliability, safety, workforce development and system improvement. Criteria include sound business practices and a utilitywide commitment to safe and reliable delivery of electricity.
The city of Lompoc joins more than 108 public power utilities nationwide that hold the RP3 designation.
The American Public Power Association, which advocates and advises on electricity policy, technology, trends, training and operations, has offered the designation for the last 15 years.
In-person bariatric surgery support group returns to LVMC
The bariatric surgery monthly support group at Lompoc Valley Medical Center is again meeting in person after an extended hiatus due to the pandemic.
The support group designed for people who have had bariatric surgery or are considering the procedure runs from 5 to 6 p.m. on the first Wednesday of every month.
The virtual login remains available for those unable to attend in person.
Masks and social distancing are required. Participants will be screened at the LVMC front entrance for COVID symptoms.
Each session includes a presentation by either program coordinator M. Cristina Ortega, registered nurse; licensed clinical social worker Christine McReynolds or registered dietitian Hayley Esdaile.
- On May 5, the group will discuss nutrition supplements with Esdaile; and
- In June, the discussion will center around the topic "Eating for Life," guided by Ortega.
Topics for following months include: "Overcoming Self-Sabotage," "Predictors of Weight Regain after Surgery," "Your New Relationship with Food" and more.
Registration is not required for the support group that is free of attend. Family members or support team members also are welcome.
For more information on upcoming topics, see the “Events” tab under Patient Resources at lompocvmc.com.
Lompoc Valley Medical Center’s bariatric surgery program is led by weight loss surgery program director Dr. Farida Bounoua, assisted by Dr. Christopher Taglia.
Required medical exams and evaluations are completed at Lompoc Health facilities. Surgeries offered at LVMC are the Roux-en-Y gastric bypass or laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy.
For more information or to receive login details, contact Ortega at 805-7373382.
LVMC is located at 1515 E. Ocean Ave.
Lompoc's Old Town Market could see return this summer; vendors sought
The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce is looking toward a possible return of Old Town Market this summer.
Santa Barbara County remains in the second-most restrictive red tier in which gatherings and large events are not permitted, although case rates have been steadily declining.
While waiting for restrictions to loosen further, the Chamber is compiling a list of interested vendors in preparation for a possible reopening.
Those interested in participating in the Old Town Market this summer are asked to register at https://bit.ly/3srNfjG
Lompoc Library issues reading challenges for residents of all ages
Residents of all ages can participate in the Lompoc Library’s reading challenges offered via mobile app Beanstack.
Reading challenge participants are invited to register for the programs by creating an account on Beanstack. Additional information on Beanstack is available at cityoflompoc.beanstack.org.
To access a list of Lompoc Library literature programming, such as the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Challenge, visit cityoflompoc.com/library.
The 2021 Reading Challenge will count all reading completed in 2021.
Those without internet access who want to participate in the reading challenges are invited to contact the Lompoc Library at 805-875-8781.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!