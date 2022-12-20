City Of Lompoc holiday closure, service information

Lompoc City Hall and other city facilities will be closed to the public from Friday, Dec. 23 through Monday, Jan. 2, and reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 3.

The holiday closure will include Lompoc City Hall, the Lompoc Public Library, the Anderson Recreation Center, the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, and the Lompoc Aquatic Center.

