City Of Lompoc holiday closure, service information
Lompoc City Hall and other city facilities will be closed to the public from Friday, Dec. 23 through Monday, Jan. 2, and reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
The holiday closure will include Lompoc City Hall, the Lompoc Public Library, the Anderson Recreation Center, the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, and the Lompoc Aquatic Center.
The Lompoc Aquatic Center will close beginning Sunday, Dec. 18 for its annual winter maintenance, and remain closed through Sunday, Jan. 1, reopening Jan. 2.
The Lompoc Outdoor Community market will continue throughout the break on Saturdays 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine.
Lompoc Library and Village Library book drops will remain open, and library digital resources will continue to be available online.
Utility bill payments may be made online during the closure or placed in the yellow drop box in the median of the parking lot entrance at Civic Center Plaza. Inquiries for new utility services can be sent via email to: utilityconnections@ci.lompoc.ca.us.
Regular solid waste collection service will take place during the break and the Lompoc Landfill will be closed on Dec. 25 and Jan. 1.
City essential services will remain operational, and the public can continue reporting any road hazards or other public works issues. Life-threatening emergencies should be reported by calling 9-1-1.
• Non-emergency street maintenance issues: (805) 875-8021 or use online form.
• Non-emergency urban forestry/tree issues: (805) 875-8034
• Non-emergency transit/bus issues: (805) 736-7666
• Non-emergency airport issues: (805) 875-8268
Alfie's ribbon-cutting slated for Friday
Alfie’s Fish & Chips will mark 53 years in business with a ribbon-cutting ceremony to be conducted by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce on Friday, Dec. 23 at 5 p.m.
Members of the community are invited to attend.
The restaurant is located at 610 North H St. in Lompoc.
Applications open for $50K in scholarship money
The Lompoc Rotary Club will award several $500 and $1,000 scholarships to Lompoc graduates seeking to attend a four-year academic institution or a vocational training school.
The scholarship funds can be used for tuition, supplies, tools, books, transportation and living expenses.
Any student from any high school or home-school in Lompoc is invited to apply by April 1.
Applications are available at Lompoc, Cabrillo and Maple high schools, as well as online at LompocRotary.com.
Lompoc Rotary Club, since its inception in 1925, has granted more than $50,000 in scholarships to college-bound high school seniors graduating from Lompoc area schools.
This year represents the first time scholarships will be awarded to vocational or trade school applicants.
“We have had a lot of success as a club with our academic scholarships in the past,” said Heather Bedford, Rotary president. “But we can do better for people by opening up the process to include two-year programs or vocational or trade schools. Many young adults are finding the benefits of these shorter programs, but they can be very expensive. Our scholarship process will help them.”
Donations to the Lompoc Rotary Scholarship Fund can be made at LompocRotary.square.site
Christmas decoration collection showcasing at main library
Local resident Jana Hunking is showcasing her private collection of "My Favorite Decorations" at the Lompoc Library through December.
Part of the collection includes a set of 1950s Charles Dickens carolers surrounded by snow; a family of cloth gingerbread dolls, and a number of unique handmade ornaments — some of which were created by Lompoc artists and crafters.
Other ornaments and objects on display were crafted in Mexico, Norway, Germany, and Egypt.
Hours of operation at the Lompoc Library are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and Friday and Saturday 1 to 5 p.m.