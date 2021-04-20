About Town: City of Lompoc resumes utility bill mail outs

City of Lompoc resumes mailing out utility bills
Lompoc's Utility Billing Division has resumed mailing out bills to city residents and businesses, a city spokeswoman announced Thursday.
Customers should expect to receive their paper bills in the coming weeks.
Due to lengthier billing cycles, the city has reduced electric and water charges for customers using the lowest tier rate rather than the typical three-tier rate used to calculate electricity and water usage bills, the spokewoman said.
Utility payments can be made via phone by calling 805-875-8255 or 805-875-8259.
Online billing is not yet active, but customers will be alerted when available, the spokeswoman said.
Payments also are being accepted via the drop box in the parking lot near the entrance to City Hall, and by mail.
Customers who would like to start or stop utility service can email utilityconnections@ci.lompoc.ca.us.
Due to the pandemic, there are currently no penalties for late utility bill payments and no utility disconnections.
LVMC conducting vaccine clinics through Friday
Going forward, all first-dose vaccine appointments at Lompoc Valley Medical Center must be scheduled through the state's third-party MyTurn system at myturn.ca.gov, according to hospital CEO Steve Popkin.
Those ages 16 and older now are eligible for vaccines.
Questions about the MyTurn system or those without internet access can call 1-833-433-5255 to hear recorded information and/or speak with a representative.
Those who did not schedule their first dose through MyTurn do not need to schedule their second dose through MyTurn. Those in need of a second dose should return to LVMC on the date shown on the back of the vaccination record card at approximately the same time as their first-dose appointment.
Those who schedule a first-dose appointment through MyTurn will at the same time schedule a second-dose appointment.
LVMC will conduct vaccination clinics from Monday through Friday, where approximately 400 Pfizer doses will be administered each day for a total of 2,000 doses.
Popkin said Friday that appointments remained available.
In-person bariatric surgery support group returns to LVMC
The bariatric surgery monthly support group at Lompoc Valley Medical Center is again meeting in person after an extended hiatus due to the pandemic.
The support group designed for people who have had bariatric surgery or are considering the procedure runs from 5 to 6 p.m. on the first Wednesday of every month.
The virtual login remains available for those unable to attend in person.
Masks and social distancing are required. Participants will be screened at the LVMC front entrance for COVID symptoms.
Each session includes a presentation by either program coordinator M. Cristina Ortega, registered nurse; licensed clinical social worker Christine McReynolds or registered dietitian Hayley Esdaile.
- On May 5, the group will discuss nutrition supplements with Esdaile; and
- In June, the discussion will center around the topic "Eating for Life," guided by Ortega.
Topics for following months include: "Overcoming Self-Sabotage," "Predictors of Weight Regain after Surgery," "Your New Relationship with Food" and more.
Registration is not required for the support group that is free of attend. Family members or support team members also are welcome.
For more information on upcoming topics, see the “Events” tab under Patient Resources at lompocvmc.com.
Lompoc Valley Medical Center’s bariatric surgery program is led by weight loss surgery program director Dr. Farida Bounoua, assisted by Dr. Christopher Taglia.
Required medical exams and evaluations are completed at Lompoc Health facilities. Surgeries offered at LVMC are the Roux-en-Y gastric bypass or laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy.
For more information or to receive login details, contact Ortega at 805-7373382.
LVMC is located at 1515 E. Ocean Ave.
