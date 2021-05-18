City of Lompoc to hold special council meeting on May 20; public invited
The Lompoc City Council will hold a special meeting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday to discuss the city's allocation of American Rescue Plan Act relief funds.
Lompoc is set to receive $13.19 million in community improvement funds through the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021. Areas that could receive funding include the city's fire and police departments, public works, library, and parks and recreation divisions.
Community members were asked to prioritize funding areas in an online survey, which will be presented to the Lompoc City Council during the special meeting.
Residents can attend the meeting in person at Lompoc City Hall, or watch the TAP TV broadcast on Channel 23 as well as on the city's website at www.cityoflompoc.com. The meeting also can be heard on KPEG 100.9 FM.
During the meeting, residents can provide additional feedback in person or by calling 805-875-8201 during times slated for public comment.
Public comments may be sent via email by 4 p.m. Thursday to s_haddon@ci.lompoc.ca.us.
Lompoc online utility bill payment portal now live
Lompoc utility customers now can access the new online payment portal on the city’s website at www.cityoflompoc.com by clicking on the “pay utility bill” icon.
Due to the pandemic, there currently are no penalties for late utility bill payments and no utility disconnections, a city spokeswoman said, noting that the city also has reduced electric and water charges for customers due to the extended length of the billing cycles.
The bill payment site can be accessed directly at: https://www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/management-services/finance/pay-bills-online.
How to register and what to expect:
- Once on the utility bill payment site, customers should select “access your online account.”
- When the page opens, customers should select “citizen self service” to register.
- Customers will then see a new account number and customer ID on their bill statements moving forward.
- After linking their utility account, customers can view and pay bills, sign up for EFT automatic bank draft payments and change their bill delivery preferences.
- Customers can expect to receive their paper bills in the coming weeks.
Lompoc utility billing notes to customers:
- The water meter charge has always been included in the water charge. However, the new system allows the water meter charge to be a separate line item so customers can see their actual water use charge.
- Electric rate assistance (the $9 credit) no longer shows on the billing statement as a line item but is deducted from the total bill amount.
- For auto draft (EFT) customers, automatic bank withdrawals will not be processed for two billing cycles. Automatic withdrawals will resume in June. Customers may opt to make a payment using other payment methods. If no payment is made, the entire account balance will be debited when automatic withdrawals resume.
- Bill payments are accepted by phone at 805-875-8286 and 805-875-8259 by mail, bank draft, e-bill and drop box, located at Lompoc Civic Center Plaza, 100 Civic Center Plaza.
- Those looking to start or stop utility service may email: utilityconnections@ci.lompoc.ca.us.
City of Lompoc's customer service counter closed Fridays
The city of Lompoc's customer service counter, which was open by appointment, is closed on Fridays until further notice due to staffing shortages, according to staff.
Building division staff are available by phone at 805-875-8220 and by email at building@ci.lompoc.ca.us.
In-person bariatric surgery support group returns to LVMC
The bariatric surgery monthly support group at Lompoc Valley Medical Center is again meeting in person after an extended hiatus due to the pandemic.
The support group designed for people who have had bariatric surgery or are considering the procedure runs from 5 to 6 p.m. on the first Wednesday of every month.
The virtual login remains available for those unable to attend in person.
Masks and social distancing are required. Participants will be screened at the LVMC front entrance for COVID symptoms.
Each session includes a presentation by either program coordinator M. Cristina Ortega, registered nurse; licensed clinical social worker Christine McReynolds or registered dietitian Hayley Esdaile.
- In June, the discussion will center around the topic "Eating for Life," guided by Ortega.
Topics for following months include: "Overcoming Self-Sabotage," "Predictors of Weight Regain after Surgery," "Your New Relationship with Food" and more.
Registration is not required for the support group that is free of attend. Family members or support team members also are welcome.
For more information on upcoming topics, see the “Events” tab under Patient Resources at lompocvmc.com.
Lompoc Valley Medical Center’s bariatric surgery program is led by weight loss surgery program director Dr. Farida Bounoua, assisted by Dr. Christopher Taglia.
Required medical exams and evaluations are completed at Lompoc Health facilities. Surgeries offered at LVMC are the Roux-en-Y gastric bypass or laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy.
For more information or to receive login details, contact Ortega at 805-737-3382.
LVMC is located at 1515 E. Ocean Ave.