About Town: College Park community meetings rescheduled for December

College Park community meetings rescheduled for December
The remaining two virtual community meetings about a proposed new skate park at College Park have been rescheduled.
The city so far has held a series of four Zoom community meetings, along with a socially distant in-person meeting last month at College Park.
The final two community meetings were scheduled for Nov. 12 and Nov. 23 but have been postponed for the following two dates:
6 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 2, via Zoom
6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 14, via Zoom
The city of Lompoc is applying for state Proposition 68 grant funding to design and construct a new community and skate park at College Park, and is seeking the public’s input on the project.
Residents are encouraged to participate in the meetings for an opportunity to review preliminary designs.
The links to join the Zoom meetings and dial-in information will be posted on the College Park Proposition 68 Construction Project webpage a few days prior to each meeting.
As another means of gathering public input, community members are invited to fill out a College Park project survey.
Nominations accepted for annual Lompoc holiday decoration contest
The Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission is now accepting nominations for its 26th annual Holiday Decoration Contest.
Nominations of Lompoc houses, apartments, businesses and other buildings with outdoor holiday decorations are welcomed for consideration. Nominees must be inside Lompoc city limits.
Prize winners will be chosen by the Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission judges, with viewing taking place starting at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 15, lasting for several hours. All nominees are asked to turn on their holiday lights before judging.
Holiday Decoration Contest nominations must be submitted by noon on Tuesday, Dec. 15.
To make a nomination, contact Kathleen at 805-875-8034, and provide the address of the nominee. Nominations may also be made via email to k_forbes@ci.lompoc.ca.us.
Cruise-thru holiday lights event at La Purisima School
La Purisima School in Lompoc will launch a holiday lights night cruise-thru beginning Dec. 11 through Jan. 3.
The school, located at 219 W. Olive Ave. in Lompoc, will be decked out in lights and decorations for families to enjoy from the comfort and safety of their own vehicles.
Programming will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, starting Dec. 11.
Admission is free to the public with the donation of an unwrapped toy for infants to those 16 years of age. Gifts will be donated to families in need through the St. Vincent De Paul HOPE shop.
City offers limited recreation programming
While the city Lompoc's recreation facilities and indoor activities remain closed to the public, some programming has resumed with limited capacity, including outdoor classes, swimming at the Lompoc Aquatic Center and passport services by appointment.
For additional information on available Lompoc Recreation Division programming, visit www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation. Further questions may be directed to Recreation Division staff at 805-875-8100.
Resources and information on Lompoc city services during the COVID-19 pandemic are updated and posted at www.cityoflompoc.com/community/coronavirus-local-information-and-resources.
