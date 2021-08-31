Community input sought on streetscape multi-modal improvements
Lompoc city officials are seeking community input on how to best carry out streetscape and transportation improvements along the Highway 1 and 246 corridors.
The city is working with consultants RRM Design Group and Toole Design to focus on pedestrian and bicycle connections, as well as streetscape design and beautification, along the North H Street (Highway 1) and Ocean Avenue (Highway 246) corridor.
The improvements also will address transit needs and safety issues, implement the city’s goal of "complete streets" and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The grant funding for the improvements was secured in November 2018 from Caltrans through Senate Bill 1.
To date, the city has conducted an analysis of opportunities and constraints in the project area, as well as stakeholder interviews with various community members.
Completion of a design plan is anticipated in early 2022, according to officials, and will be reviewed by the Lompoc Planning Commission and Lompoc City Council. Community input also will be weighed.
Residents are encouraged to visit the Streetscape Multi-Modal Improvements Project website and watch the presentation recording before participating in the survey. Both can be found at www.cityoflompoc.com/streetscape.
The survey will remain open until Sept. 27, a city spokeswoman said.
Lompoc Recreation offering lifeguard training course
The Lompoc Recreation Division will host a lifeguard training course beginning Friday, Sept. 10, that is available to those 15 years and older.
Deadline to register is Monday, Sept. 6.
A pre-course will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10. The three-day training course will be held from 8:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, Sunday, Sept. 12, and Sunday, Set. 19, at the Lompoc Aquatic Center, 207 W. College Ave.
The course will be offered in a blended-learning format, consisting of classroom activities, virtual learning and hands-on practice. Participants will learn about accident prevention, lifeguarding techniques, emergency systems, water-rescue skills, basic life support (CPR/AED) and first aid.
Upon course completion, participants will receive an American Red Cross certification in lifeguarding, CPR and first aid.
The fee to register is $200 and may be refunded to Lompoc residents who apply to the program and are hired within 30 days of successfully completing the course, a recreation center spokesperson said.
To register, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8100, or go to https://apm.activecommunities.com/lompocrecreation. A valid email address is required at registration.
Old Artesia Schoolhouse opens monthly to public
Lompoc's historic Artesia Schoolhouse is open from 2 to 4 p.m. on the fourth Saturday of each month for locals to visit and learn about the town's history. There is no charge, but a $1 donation is appreciated.
The schoolhouse was built in 1876 and was the first county school in use in the Lompoc Valley until its closure in 1961.
On view are old school desks, ink wells, old books and even a dollhouse made to look like Artesia with students at their desks.
The school museum is located at 115 W. Chestnut Ave., and will next be open on Sept. 25.
For more information, call 805-736-9442.
Lompoc Valley Medical installing new equipment to better serve patients
Lompoc Valley Medical Center recently installed a state-of-the art Da Vinci XI Single Console Robotic Surgery System that will provide surgeons with superior vision and enhanced dexterity, according to CEO Steve Popkin.
The system will allow for greater precision and the ability to perform minimally invasive procedures involving complex and delicate dissection or reconstruction. Benefits of robotic surgery include shorter hospitalization; reduced pain and discomfort; faster recovery time; smaller incisions, resulting in reduced risk of infection; reduced blood loss and transfusions; and minimal scarring, Popkin said.
The hospital also recently made two major purchases of diagnostic imaging equipment, and officials now are in the process of replacing and significantly upgrading its PET/CT scanner and MRI.
The new scanner will allow for lower radiation doses and lower Molecular Imaging (PET) doses and has significant diagnostic image enhancement features, performs cardiac scanning, and has shorter scanning time for faster output. It also can serve patients weighing up to 500 pounds, according to Popkin. The scanner is expected to be installed and operational by the end of November.
The new MRI is faster, quieter and has Computer-Aided Diagnosis (CAD) capabilities, which enables benefits such as prostate cancer screening, Popkin said. The MRI will be installed after the scanner.
In other hospital news, LVMC has established a bariatric surgery weight loss program under the direction of doctors Farida Bounoua and Christopher Taglia.
After performing the requisite number of bariatric surgeries (50), LVMC applied for accreditation through the Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery Accreditation and Quality Improvement Program. Last week, the hospital underwent a virtual site visit and survey, which the hospital passed with flying colors, according to Popkin.
The hospital was granted the program's highest level of accreditation — Comprehensive Center — with official accreditation to be granted in the coming weeks.