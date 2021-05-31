Community invited to COVID vaccine information webinar
The public is invited to attend a cost-free webinar offering COVID-19 vaccine information and community testimonials at 6:30 p.m. Thursday.
Attendees will have access to information about the safety and efficacy of the COVID-19 vaccine and have their questions and concerns addressed by Lompoc Valley physicians, an event spokeswoman said.
Members of the public can submit their questions during registration at lompocvmc.com/forum for event registration.
The hourlong virtual information session titled “Vaccinate Lompoc: Family Is Essential” will be hosted by communities partners Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization, American Association of University Women Lompoc — Vandenberg Branch, Lompoc Valley Medical Center, Health Linkages and Herencia Indigena.
Ashley Costa, executive director of the community health care organization, will moderate the virtual event and Santa Barbara County Public Health Director Van Do-Reynoso will provide a short presentation to open the session, the spokeswoman said.
The “Vaccinate Lompoc” webinar will have live interpretation in English, Spanish, American Sign Language and closed captioning.
Attendees are eligible to participate in the live giveaway and receive one of 25 local gift cards, each valued at $25.
The event will be livestreamed on Facebook in English @healthylompoc and in Spanish on the “Sbc Lompoc Promotores” Facebook page.
A video of the information session will be available for viewing online the following week.
Funding is provided by Together Toward Health, a program of the Public Health Institute funded by a group of philanthropic organizations.
LVMC offering new 12-month nurse graduate residency program
Lompoc Valley Medical Center is offering a graduate residency program geared for new registered nurses.
A free informational luncheon about the program along with a tour will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. June 29 at the Ocean’s Seven Café in the hospital.
New registered nurses interested in attending the luncheon can RSVP by June 24 to Brianna Bonner at bonnerb@lompocvmc.com
The 12-month residency program will be led by LVMC nurse educator Brianna Bonner.
Hired candidates will start orientation/training in LVMC’s Medical Surgical-Telemetry Department for up to eight weeks as they develop a basic nursing foundation.
The program includes two weeks of didactic classroom coursework.
Upon completion of the eight-week program, new nurses will spend time orienting in one of LVMC’s clinical departments, including critical care, surgery, emergency and labor and delivery.
During the program, each candidate will gain certifications during their orientation in advanced cardiac life support, pediatric advanced life support, National Institute stroke scale and neonatal resuscitation program.
Those interested may apply for the residency program at the Careers tab located at lompocvmc.com.
True Vine Church hosting presentation on human trafficking awareness
True Vine Church will hold a presentation about human trafficking awareness at 1 p.m. June 5. Adults and youth are invited to attend.
The presentation is sponsored by the North County Rape Crisis and Child Protection Center.
True Vine Church is located at 533 Avalon St. in Lompoc.
Lompoc Recreation Division to offer summer drop-in camp
The Lompoc Recreation Division will open up registration for this year's summer drop-in camp starting Monday, May 24.
Camp runs from June 21 through August 13.
Summer drop-in camp will be held at the Anderson Recreation Center from 12:30 to 5:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. The program is open to children ages 6 to 12.
The weekly fee per child is $25, with a $5 sibling discount for households with multiple children enrolled.
Preregistration is required to secure a spot this summer, as space is limited.
For more information on how to register, contact Lompoc Parks and Recreation at 805-875-8100.
City sponsors commercial refrigeration energy-efficiency program
Lompoc will bring back its "Keep Your Cool Commercial Refrigeration" energy-efficiency program in June to encourage commercial business owners to retrofit inefficient refrigeration equipment.
The program is available on a first-come, first-served basis, and enrollment will end when all funds have been allocated.
According to a program spokesperson, the city will sponsor the program and cover up to 100% of costs to upgrade inefficient and dated refrigeration equipment in order to help businesses increase the lifespan of equipment and save energy and money.
Interested business owners can request a free energy audit of their refrigeration equipment to determine if energy savings are feasible at their locations, the spokesperson said.
Eligible products range from LED lighting and motor controllers to strip curtains and door closers.
For more information on the program, call Keep Your Cool staff at 800-449-3687. Those calling are asked to include their name, business name and a phone number for a return call.
The program is funded by the public benefit program charge — a 2.85% charge on electric use that is collected through the city’s utility billing department.
For more information on the city's conservation programs, visit www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/utilities/conservation or contact 805-875-8252.