About Town: COVID-19 vaccination clinic this week at Dick DeWees center; reading challenges continue

COVID-19 vaccination clinics being offered through Saturday
The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department will hold a vaccination clinic from 9:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. now through April 3 at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, according to CEO Steve Popkin of the Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
Pfizer first doses will be administered to those age 50 and older as well as those 16 and older who have high-risk medical conditions. Others who may qualify include essential workers for whom appointments already have been arranged.
Second-dose vaccines for educators will be administered on Thursday and Friday.
To learn more and to register for an appointment go to https://publichealthsbc.org/community-vaccination-clinics/
Lompoc Library issues reading challenges for residents of all ages
Residents of all ages can participate in the Lompoc Library’s reading challenges offered via mobile app Beanstack.
Reading challenge participants are invited to register for the programs by creating an account on Beanstack. Additional information on Beanstack is available at cityoflompoc.beanstack.org.
To access a list of Lompoc Library literature programming, such as the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Challenge, visit cityoflompoc.com/library.
The 2021 Reading Challenge will count all reading completed in 2021.
Those without internet access who want to participate in the reading challenges are invited to contact the Lompoc Library at 805-875-8781.
Vandenberg Air Force Base seeking volunteer docents
Vandenberg Air Force Base is seeking volunteer docents for the 2021 Western snowy plover breeding season to assist in balancing wildlife protection and visitor recreation.
The docents would specifically help to protect the threatened snowy plover from disturbance and create awareness among beach visitors to ensure the beaches remain open during the nesting season.
Duties include:
- Roving the beach for the purpose of making contact with beach visitors;
- Educating visitors about the natural history, plight and protection of the snowy plover;
- Informing visitors about beach restrictions;
- Communicating with conservation law enforcement officers when necessary;
- Providing general information and assistance to visitors; and
- Using interpretive materials to help communicate information.
Docents must possess strong oral communication skills with a diversity of people, be able to work independently and be nonconfrontational. They also must be able to spend a majority of the time standing, walking and/or hiking; tolerate wind, fog, cold and blowing sand; and be comfortable around people and dogs.
Docents are needed from now through Sept. 30 at Surf Beach and Ocean Park. Any level of commitment will be appreciated, and training will be provided.
For more information, contact Samantha Kaisersatt at 805-605-0392 or samantha.kaisersatt@us.af.mil
