'Dunkin for Pumpkins' at Lompoc Aquatic Center slated for Oct. 24
Lompoc Parks & Recreation is hosting a Halloween-themed water event "Dunkin for Pumpkins" at the Lompoc Aquatic Center from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 24.
The Lompoc Aquatic Center’s activity pool will transform into a floating pumpkin patch where youth up to 17 years old can swim and select a floating pumpkin.
Once pumpkins are picked, participants will have the opportunity to decorate their pumpkins at the decorating station on the back patio.
Preregistration for this event is required and cost of general admission that includes a pumpkin is $12. General admission without a pumpkin is $6 per person.
Children under the age of 6 must be within an arm’s reach of an adult at all times.
For more information, go to www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/parks-recreation/lompoc-aquatic-center, or call 805-875-8100.
Colorthon hospital fundraiser set for Oct. 30 at Mission Club
Registration is now open for the 2021 Lompoc Hospital District Foundation Colorthon 5K at the Mission Club in Vandenberg Village on Oct. 30.
The fundraising event will begin with registration for individuals, families and groups at 8 a.m. in the club parking lot. The untimed event is open to all.
Participants are invited to either run or walk a prearranged 5K course through a series of “color stations,” where volunteers will toss colored powder composed of dyed cornstarch at runners.
The preregistration form can be found at lhdfoundation.org/colorthon.
A discount registration rate is available to those who register by Oct. 20: $30 for adults; $25 each for a team of four; and $15 each for participants age 12 and younger.
Registration the day of the event is $35 for each adult; $30 each for a team of four; and $15 each for participants age 12 and younger.
Numerous sponsorship levels also are available and can be arranged by contact outreach coordinator Karen Ortiz at 805-875-8868.
The Colorthon event will help raise funds to purchase an advanced MRI machine for Lompoc Valley Medical Center.
Masks are recommended but not required for the event, although health and safety protocols are subject to change based on federal, state and local government policies.
Go to lhdfoundation.org for more information and updates.
Lompoc Rec scholarships available to low-income residents
The city of Lompoc now is offering scholarships to qualifying Lompoc Parks and Recreation program participants through a new Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program.
A $15,000 CDBG Human Services grant to assist 250 low-income recreation program participants via full scholarships is available for a limited time and while funds last.
The program is open to all ages.
A one-page application that includes self-certifying low-income status can be accessed at: https://portal.neighborlysoftware.com/LOMPOCCA/Participant
The city will contact every 10th applicant to submit verification of certification.
Additional information on Community Development Department programs is posted at https://www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/economic-community-development.
Business storefronts invited to participate in annual scarecrow contest
The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau will sponsor the city's annual scarecrow contest that invites businesses to participate by decorating their storefronts with a creative Halloween-themed scarecrow feature.
The contest will run from Oct. 11 to 31, and businesses within the Lompoc Valley, including Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village, are invited to participate.
Ballots are available to the public online at www.lompoc.com and will include the categories "Most Original," "Spookiest" and "Funniest."
Two overall awards — People’s Choice and Judges’ Pick — will be awarded. Winners will receive a certificate and bragging rights until next year.
To register as a contestant, contact the Chamber at 805-736-4567 or email shelby@lompoc.com.
The deadline to register is Oct. 1.