Military personnel invited to Elks Lodge for Veterans Day luncheon
All veterans and active-duty military members are invited to the Lompoc Elks Lodge #2274, for a free pulled pork luncheon on Nov. 11 from noon to 3 p.m.
Family and guests are invited for a fee of $6.
Those with military displays to showcase during the luncheon can contact Veterans Service Committee Chairman Richard Moody at 805-736-8866.
The lodge is located at 905 East Ocean Ave. in Lompoc.
Friends of the Library Christmas fundraiser kicks off Nov. 19
Christmas trees are coming to the Lompoc libraries Nov. 19, and will be on display until Dec. 17.
The majority of trees up for purchase will be on display at the Lompoc Library, with a few at the Village Library.
A drawing will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 at the Village Library, and 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 17 at the Lompoc Library.
Tickets will go on sale Nov. 19 for $1 each, or six for $5.
Money raised goes to support the local libraries.
Small business sought for Saturday Shop Small campaign
The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce invites local businesses in Lompoc, Vandenberg Village and Mission Hills to participate in "Small Business Saturday Shop Small" on Saturday, Nov. 26.
Businesses wishing to participate in Shop Small must sign up online at lompoc.chambermaster.com/events/details/shop-small-saturday-2022-10935.
The cost is free for Chamber members, and $35 for prospective members.
All participants must donate a raffle item such as goods, gifts, or a gift certificate to the Small Business Saturday Raffle Baskets.
The deadline to register is Monday, Nov. 14, and donated items must be turned in by Thursday, Nov. 17 to be included on the Chamber Shop Small map.
The first four businesses to register will receive a free swag bag with Small Business merchandise.
Maps can be picked up at the Chamber building starting Nov. 21.
Consumers may participate in the Shop Small raffle by obtaining a map at the Chamber building or other participating businesses on Shop Small Saturday.
To enter the raffle, consumers must make a purchase and have maps validated at four separate businesses listed on the map.
Validated maps plus receipts must be turned in to the Chamber by Monday, Dec. 5.
For more information about the event, contact 805-736-4567 or email membership@lompoc.com
In addition, the Lompoc Valley Chamber will be hosting their first Old Town Market Small Business Saturday, a one-day event aimed at providing a space for small, home based, and micro business owners to participate in the nationally-recognized Small Business Saturday.
The Old Town Market Small Business Saturday Fair is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 26, from 3 to 6 p.m., in the 100 block of South H Street, featuring local vendors, live music, and food.
The Chamber is currently seeking small and micro business vendors who would like to participate in this year’s festivities by running a booth that sells non-edible products or markets one's business.
The cost of a 10' x 10' space for the event is $25 for Chamber members and $35 for non-Chamber members.
All participating vendors must have a current seller's permit number.
Applications can be obtained at the Lompoc Valley Chamber office, located at 111 S. I Street.
Vendor registration deadline is Friday, Nov. 18.
For information about Small Business Saturday and access to free marketing tools, visit www.americanexpress.com/us/small-business/shop-small/.