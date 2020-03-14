About Town: Elks to host blood drive, Scholarship deadline

Blood drive to be held at Elks Lodge
The United Blood Services of the Central Coast will hold a blood drive from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at the Lompoc Elks Lodge, 905 E. Ocean Ave.
Donors must feel well, have eaten prior to donation, weigh at least 110 pounds, be at least 17 years old and have photo identification. Walk-ups are encouraged.
Alumni Association scholarship deadline Friday
The Lompoc High School Alumni Association is accepting applications for two $1,000 scholarships that the organization will award this year to graduating seniors. The deadline to submit an application is Friday, March 20.
To be eligible, graduating seniors must have attended LHS for four years and must be the dependent of a member of the LHS Alumni Association. Current seniors can log onto the Lompoc High School website and click on the "Alumni Association" tab to download the common application. Additional information forms can be obtained from the counseling office.
College scholarship applications for current college students will not be available for the 2020-21 academic year. The Alumni Association, which has offered those scholarships in the past, said it hopes to be able to bring back the scholarships for current college students the following year.
Anyone interested in becoming a member of the Lompoc High School Alumni Association is encouraged to visit www.lompochighalumni.com for more information. Lifetime membership is $30.
Church to hold 'Tie-In' in honor of Quilting Day
The quilters of Bethany Lutheran Church are inviting the community to its second annual "Tie-In" program in celebration of National Quilting Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 21, in the church's Timothy Hall, 135 South E St.
Admission is free and light refreshments will be served. Community members are encouraged to attend to learn how to sew fabric squares to make a quilt top, sandwich the top and bottom together, and/or tie a quilt.
The finished quilts will be sent via Lutheran World Relief and Orphan Grain Train to disaster-stricken areas of the world.
For more information, call 805-757-3503.
Relay for Life team to host fashion show fundraiser
Tickets are on sale now for the 2020 fashion show and luncheon fundraiser being put on by the “Love Will Find a Cure” Lompoc Relay for Life team.
The benefit event is scheduled for April 4 at the Lompoc Elks Lodge, 905 E. Ocean Ave. A social hour is set to begin at 11 a.m., with the luncheon slated to start at noon. Tickets are $40 per person.
A variety of raffle items and door prizes will be given away, and local cancer survivors will model fashions from Deasee’s Boutique in Lompoc and will share stories of their fight against cancer. Dr. Monica Rocco is scheduled to be the guest speaker at the luncheon.
For more information and/or tickets, contact Lu Knowles at 805-736-0049 or Diane Zemanovic at 805-737-0566. The deadline for reservations is Friday, March 27.
Dog food drive to benefit Shadow's Fund rescue
Shadow's Fund, a local animal rescue, has partnered with Grocery Outlet, 316 E. Ocean Ave., for an ongoing dog food drive to benefit the Shadow's Fund shelter.
A collection box has been set up at the store and shoppers are encouraged to donate any size of Nature's Recipe brand of dog foods. A representative of Shadow's Fund said the shelter relies entirely on community support to operate.
For more information, contact Bea Rains at 736-3034.