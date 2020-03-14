About Town: Elks to host blood drive, Scholarship deadline

Blood drive to be held at Elks Lodge

The United Blood Services of the Central Coast will hold a blood drive from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, March 19, at the Lompoc Elks Lodge, 905 E. Ocean Ave.

Donors must feel well, have eaten prior to donation, weigh at least 110 pounds, be at least 17 years old and have photo identification. Walk-ups are encouraged.

Alumni Association scholarship deadline Friday

The Lompoc High School Alumni Association is accepting applications for two $1,000 scholarships that the organization will award this year to graduating seniors. The deadline to submit an application is Friday, March 20.

To be eligible, graduating seniors must have attended LHS for four years and must be the dependent of a member of the LHS Alumni Association. Current seniors can log onto the Lompoc High School website and click on the "Alumni Association" tab to download the common application. Additional information forms can be obtained from the counseling office.