Free vaccine, backpack giveaway event set for Aug. 6
A group of local organizations have partnered to host a "Vaccinate Lompoc" event Friday that also includes a backpack giveaway for those in grades K-12.
The event will run from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Lompoc Valley Medical Clinic Hospital, 1515 E. Ocean Ave.
Anyone age 12 and older may attend the event and receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine free of charge, said a hospital spokesperson, noting that a vaccination is not required to receive a school bag.
As part of the event, attendees in grades K-12 will be eligible to receive a free backpack or school bag, while supplies last.
Attendees to be vaccinated are asked to bring identification and insurance information if available, and minors will be required to have a consent form signed by a parent or legal guardian, the spokesperson said.
Dr. Mohammad Tabek Bakir will be on-site during the event to answer questions, and Spanish interpretation also will be available.
Registration prior to the event is highly encouraged and can be completed at www.myturn.ca.gov; however, walk-ins will be accommodated.
Transportation to the event can be arranged through the school district at LompocVMC.com/Backpack.
For anyone unable to attend, the hospital continues to offer vaccine appointments through www.myturn.ca.gov.
The event is organized by the Lompoc Valley Community Healthcare Organization, Healthy Lompoc Coalition, Santa Barbara County Promotores Network, Santa Maria-Lompoc NAACP and partnering host Lompoc Unified School District.
Backpacks were donated by local agencies and organizations, including the Santa Barbara chapter of the American Red Cross.
Funding for the event is provided by Together Toward Health, a program of the Public Health Institute, through funding from a group of philanthropic organizations.
Aquatic Center offering cost-free swim instructor training
The Lompoc Recreation Division will host cost-free swim instructor training at the Lompoc Aquatic Center from Aug. 8 to 11.
The purpose of the instructor training is to prepare candidates to teach courses for the Lompoc Aquatic Center's swim lessons program.
No nationally recognized certification will be given on training completion, and the training is not transferable to other aquatic facilities.
Training will be presented via in-person classroom format where participants will be given an overview of the Lompoc Aquatic Center swim lessons program and a skills practice on stroke techniques prior to being given teaching assignments for practice.
Teaching materials also will include how to conduct presentations and demonstrations, as well as help to develop organization skills, class management and how to evaluate participant progression. Participants will have the opportunity to shadow an instructor during actual swim classes.
Participants who complete the training will have the opportunity to apply for a position as a swim instructor at the Lompoc Aquatic Center.
Training prerequisites include: Participants must be at least 16 years of age and must demonstrate proficiency in the following strokes: front crawl (freestyle), back crawl (backstroke) and breaststroke. Candidates also must be able to demonstrate floating on the back and treading water for 1 minute.
Training dates and times are as follows: Sunday, Aug. 8, from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.; Monday, Aug. 9, from 5 to 8 p.m.; Tuesday, Aug. 10, from 3:15 to 6:30 p.m.; and Wednesday, Aug. 11, from 3:15 to 6:30 p.m.
There is no fee to participate, although a valid email address is required in order to register.
Registrations are taken by phone at 805-875-8100, or online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation. A valid email address is required when registering for this course.
The Lompoc Aquatic Center is located at 207 W. College Ave.
Summer reading program grand prize drawing set for Sept. 1
Members of all ages are invited to participate in the Lompoc Library’s summer reading program “Reading Colors Your World” to earn fun prizes.
Each book logged into the Beanstack Tracker app is an entry into the drawing. The grand prize drawing will take place Sept. 1.
Only those who complete the challenges are eligible to win a prize to be picked up from the Lompoc Library.
The program, which kicked off June 1, also offers “Take and Make” craft kits for children, teens and adults to pick up from the library, while supplies last.
In addition, the Lompoc Library announced its partnership with Page Turner Adventures, where participants will have the opportunity to earn animal-themed badges each week of this month.
Program participants will journey through the “Once Upon a Time Machine” for virtual adventures based on themes such as farmyard friends, fish tales, pet pals and celebrity critters.
Each weekly theme includes five videos of professionally produced shows, author interviews, virtual field trips and crafts projects.
Community members can register for the summer reading program through the Beanstack Tracker app or at cityoflompoc.beanstack.org.
Those who participated in previous reading programs with the Lompoc Library can access their Beanstack account to join.
The library invites those members who would like to participate in the reading program but don't have internet access to reach out to staff at 805-875-8781.
For more information about Lompoc Library's summer reading program and to view the full calendar of activities, visit www.cityoflompoc.com/library.