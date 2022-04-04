Lompoc Unified offering free public COVID testing
Free COVID-19 testing now is available to Lompoc residents at two Lompoc Unified school district sites on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
A PCR testing clinic is being offered from 1 to 3 p.m. every Wednesday behind the Lompoc Unified School District Office and from 1 to 3 p.m. every Thursday at Lompoc High School.
Registration prior to arrival can be completed at https://www.covidclinic.org/lompoc-usd/.
The Lompoc Unified School District Office is located at 1301 North A St., and Lompoc High School is located at 515 W. College Ave.
Lompoc Library reinstates evening hours; resumes story time
The Lompoc Public Library is resuming evening hours of operation for the first time since the pandemic-induced closures.
New hours at the main branch library will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 1 to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The Village Library will remain open to the public from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.
In addition, story time programming has returned at 10:30 a.m. Tuesdays at the Lompoc Library and 10:30 a.m. Wednesdays at the Village Library. "Spanish Cuentos" story time is slated for 3 p.m. Thursdays at at the Lompoc Library.
Additional in-person library programming will be announced.
For updates, visit www.cityoflompoc.com/library. Further questions can be directed to the Lompoc Public Library at 805-875-8775.
Kids' track and field meet slated for April 24
The Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division is inviting local youth — grades third through eighth — to participate in the Lompoc Kiwanis Track & Field Meet championships at Huyck Stadium on Sunday, April 24.
The event, which is sponsored by the Lompoc Kiwanis Club, will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Lompoc High School’s Huyck Stadium, 515 W. College Ave.
Registration to the event includes participation in a maximum of four events in the following categories: sprints, distance runs and relays, and field events.
Check-in starts at 8 a.m. on the day of the meet.
The cost to register is $15 per athlete, or $200 per club or team for up to 25 athletes.
Registration forms are available online at www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation. Preregistration is recommended by Thursday, April 21.
Day-of registration will be available at a cost of $20 per athlete.
For more information, contact Recreation Supervisor Chad Dawson at 805-875-8092.
17th annual golf tournament benefiting youth open for registration
Lompoc Parks & Recreation and the Kiwanis Club will sponsor and co-host the community's 17th annual golf tournament on Friday, April 29, at the Mission Club in Vandenberg Village.
Golf enthusiasts of all skill levels are encouraged to participate in the four-person scramble that benefits the Parks and Rec's Youth Scholarship Fund and Kiwanis' support of Lompoc youth.
The tournament will feature lunch, hors d’oeuvres, awards, raffles and mulligans, as well as golf.
Check-in time is 11 a.m., with a shotgun start at 12:30 p.m.
Fees are $65 for Mission Club members; $125 per person; $150 for tee sponsors (includes tee sign); $600 for business sponsors (includes tee sign and four golfers).
The deadline to register for the tournament is Tuesday, April 26.
Registration is available online at apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation or by calling Lompoc Parks & Recreation Manager Mario Guerrero Jr. at 805-875-8095.
This year’s tournament sponsor is Kingsway Financial Advisors. Other sponsorship opportunities are still available.
Scholarship deadline approaching for Lompoc High School alum
Lompoc High School Alumni Association still is offering $1,000 scholarships to Lompoc High School graduates who are attending college or vocational school.
Scholarship eligibility requirements for Lompoc High School graduates who are currently enrolled in at least 12 units at a university, community college or vocational school include membership in the Lompoc High School Alumni Association.
Applications must be submitted by Monday, April 25.
Applications for college students are available at the Lompoc High School counseling office, 515 West College Ave., or download the college student application at at lompochighalumni.com. Further questions can be directed to Rosa Chavez at lhsmom54@yahoo.com.
Any Lompoc High School graduate interested in becoming a member of the Lompoc High School Alumni Association can visit www.lompochighalumni.com. A lifetime membership costs $30.
LUSD seeking community input about possible textbook adoption
Lompoc Unified School District is considering purchasing new materials for Lompoc and Cabrillo high school as part of a 2022-23 textbook adoption.
The school board, community, parents, teachers, staff and students are invited to learn more about the new materials that will be on display at the Lompoc Public Library between March 26 and April 23.
All information will be posted on the LUSD website under Science Textbook Adoptions at lusd.org/departments/curriculumandinstruction.