Friends of the Lompoc Library winter book sale set for Jan. 20, 21
The Friends of the Lompoc Library System will hold a winter book sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Lompoc Library's Grossman Gallery, 501 E. North Ave.
Members of the public are invited.
The sale will include hardback and paperback books, CDs, videos, DVDs and audiobooks, according to the announcement.
For the first time in over 20 years, the going book rate this year is $1 per inch. All other items will be regularly priced, and a Saturday "bag day" will be held.
Ahead of the event, a special preview sale for members only will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 19.
The group also is collecting annual dues for 2023, with payment to be sent via the dues envelope received with the winter newsletter. Members can also bring payment to the special preview event.
For more information about after-sale items or to volunteer with the sale, contact Beth Dunn at 805-315-8988.
Teachers and nonprofit organizations interested in after-sale items are also asked to contact Beth.
No donations will be accepted the week of the book sale, from Jan. 16-21.
Lompoc Rotary hosting annual wine event
Area wine and beer lovers are invited to stop by the 37th annual Lompoc Rotary Club auction and wine tasting event, featuring a variety of tastings from over 30 local wineries and breweries and on-site food purveyors.
The event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building, 100 E. Locust Ave.
Cost to attend is a $75 donation which goes to support several community projects, including a special focus on the Lompoc Trails Committee, a group responsible for creating the new hiking and biking trails near Bodger Trail.
Items up for bid in the live and silent fundraising auctions include vacations, special wine and golf packages, cooking classes, jewelry, and "a little something for everyone," said Heather Bedford, Rotary club president.
Tickets can be purchased at the door on the day of the event, as well as at South Side Coffee Co., Inklings Printing Co., The Book Store, and through members of the Lompoc Rotary Club, and online at LompocRotary.com
LHS alumni scholarship deadline April 24
Lompoc High School Alumni Association is offering three $1,000 scholarships for Lompoc High School graduating seniors and graduates who are attending college or vocational school.
Scholarship eligibility requirements for Lompoc High School graduates who are currently enrolled in at least 12 units at a university, community college or vocational school include membership in the Lompoc High School Alumni Association.
Application must be submitted by Monday, April 24.
Graduating seniors must have attended Lompoc High School from grade 9-12 and be a dependent of a member of the Lompoc High School Alumni Association in order to qualify. The deadline to submit applications is Monday, March 13.
Applications for college students are available at the Lompoc High School counseling office, 515 West College Ave., or download the college student application at lompochighalumni.com. Further questions can be directed to Rosa Chavez at lhsmom54@yahoo.com.
Any Lompoc High School graduate interested in becoming a member of the Lompoc High School Alumni Association can visit www.lompochighalumni.com. A lifetime membership costs $30.
Bookmobile storybook event April 15
Charlotte’s Web Bookmobile inaugural Sidewalk Story event is scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 15 at the Lompoc Community Garden, at 903 W. College Ave.
In partnership with the Lompoc Community Garden and with support from Walmart, the bookmobile will debut its new outdoor community literacy installation.
A path through the garden will take children and adults on a self-guided reading adventure through native plants, vegetables, fruit trees and flowers.
Along the pathway each page of a children’s storybook will be installed at a kid-friendly height. The featured book is “Nosotros Means Us: A Bilingual Story/Un cuento bilingüe” by Paloma Valdivia.
Lompoc Community Garden personnel will be on hand to share about the gardens and answer questions.
Refreshments made fresh with ingredients sourced from the garden will be available.
The event will also feature the new Route One Mobile Farmers Market, offering fresh, locally-sourced fruit and vegetables for sale. The market also accepts EBT.
For more information on the event, visit Lompoc Community Garden's Facebook page @LompocCommunityGarden.