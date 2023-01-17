Friends of the Lompoc Library winter book sale set for Jan. 20, 21 

The Friends of the Lompoc Library System will hold a winter book sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 20, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, at Lompoc Library's Grossman Gallery, 501 E. North Ave.

Members of the public are invited.

