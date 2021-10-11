Friends of the Lompoc Library annual meeting, election set for Oct. 27
The Friends of the Lompoc Library will hold its annual meeting and election of officers at 2 p.m. Oct. 27 in the library's Grossman Gallery.
Nominations for the positions of president and secretary will be taken on the floor.
Members are encouraged to attend the meeting and, also, offer continued support for the organization.
The library is located at 501 E. North Ave.
LUSD to participate in Great California ShakeOut campaign
The Lompoc Unified School District will participate in the Great California ShakeOut earthquake preparedness campaign "in the interest of safety to all of the students and staff," a school official said.
All LUSD campuses will be participating in the drill at 10:21 a.m. Oct. 21.
During the drill, students and staff will practice how to "drop, cover and hold on" — the appropriate action to reduce injury and death during an earthquake, according to federal, state and local emergency management experts.
Millions of people in schools, organizations and homes participate each year, according to the ShakeOut campaign, which is designed to help districts ensure school safety goes beyond the school campus.
Central Coast veterans invited to Oct. 23 American Veterans meeting
Local nonprofit American Veterans United will hold its monthly general meeting and hosted barbeque at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 23, at the American Legion Post 211, 636 North H Street in Lompoc.
The nonprofit is inviting veterans and their families living on the Central Coast that are seeking support with benefits and claims to attend.
Merchandise will be on sale at the meeting, and a 50/50 raffle will take place afterward.
Meetings are typically held on the fourth Saturday of each month. Per County Health guidelines, masks are required to attend.
For more information, contact Henry Alfaro at 805-529-1313, email avuinc@yahoo.com, or go to https://avuinc.org
Lompoc job fair set for Nov. 30; exhibitors must register by Nov. 8
This year's Lompoc Valley Job Fair will take place from noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, at the Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave.
Job seekers of all ages are invited, as are local employers that are seeking to hire. There is no fee to participate.
“This is a great opportunity as we all navigate through this COVID economic crisis for qualified job seekers to connect with employers from across the Central Coast," said DeVika Stalling, chamber president and CEO. "We are hoping to have employers from various industries.”
The event also is open to resource agencies and educators that would like to share pertinent information with the local community.
Both businesses and exhibitors who would like to participate are encouraged to preregister for a booth by Nov. 8 at events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/event?oeidk=a07eimw9wjwfb0f2386&llr=pelo6nqab.
The event is sponsored by the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce in partnership with the Lompoc Parks & Recreation Department and the Santa Barbara County Workforce Development board, along with other supporting agencies and organizations.
For more information, contact The Lompoc Valley Chamber at 805-736-4567 or email shelby@lompoc.com.
Chamber's Small Business Support luncheon slated for Nov. 19
The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a Small Business Support luncheon Friday, Nov. 19, at the Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave.
The event is hosted in partnership with the Economic Development Collaborative and is open to all businesses and entrepreneurs interested in starting a business.
The luncheon discussion will focus on no-cost supportive services offered by the EDC Small Business Development Center to every business in Ventura, Santa Barbara and Los Angeles counties.
Registration is open and will close at noon Friday, Nov. 12. The cost is $25 for chamber members and $30 for nonmembers. Community members can register online at www.Lompoc.com.
To learn more about luncheons and other Chamber events, visit www.Lompoc.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram at @lompocvalleychamber.
'Dunkin for Pumpkins' at Lompoc Aquatic Center slated for Oct. 24
Lompoc Parks & Recreation is hosting a Halloween-themed water event "Dunkin for Pumpkins" at the Lompoc Aquatic Center from 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Oct. 24.
The Lompoc Aquatic Center’s activity pool will transform into a floating pumpkin patch where youth up to 17 years old can swim and select a floating pumpkin.
Once pumpkins are picked, participants will have the opportunity to decorate their pumpkins at the decorating station on the back patio.
Preregistration for this event is required and cost of general admission that includes a pumpkin is $12. General admission without a pumpkin is $6 per person.
Children under the age of 6 must be within an arm’s reach of an adult at all times.
For more information, go to www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/parks-recreation/lompoc-aquatic-center, or call 805-875-8100.
Lompoc Rec scholarships available to low-income residents
The city of Lompoc now is offering scholarships to qualifying Lompoc Parks and Recreation program participants through a new Community Development Block Grant program.
A $15,000 CDBG Human Services grant to assist 250 low-income recreation program participants via full scholarships is available for a limited time and while funds last.
The program is open to all ages.
A one-page application that includes self-certifying low-income status can be accessed at: https://portal.neighborlysoftware.com/LOMPOCCA/Participant
The city will contact every 10th applicant to submit verification of certification.
Additional information on Community Development Department programs is posted at https://www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/economic-community-development.