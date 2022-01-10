Lompoc Library kicks off monthlong reading challenge
The fifth annual Winter Reading Challenge has officially kicked off at the Lompoc Public Library, inviting readers of all ages to examine the world through the exploration of library reading materials.
The challenge dubbed “Read for a Better World,” sponsored by Lerner Publishing Group, tasks participants with reading at least 300 minutes through Jan. 31.
Library members can keep track of their reading via the Beanstack mobile app, or the Beanstack site accessible at cityoflompoc.beanstack.org.
Participants who complete the challenge by the end-of-month deadline will be entered into a grand-prize drawing to win one of 10 library-themed swag bags, with the grand prize drawing occurring on Feb. 1, a library spokeswoman said.
All winners must have a Lompoc Public Library card, she noted.
Other reading challenges available on Beanstack include the 2022 Reading Challenge and the ongoing 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten Challenge.
In addition, Take and Make craft kits are still being handed out each week at the main library, while supplies last.
For more information, go to www.cityoflompoc.com/library or contact the library at 805-875-8775.
Lompoc High School Alumni Association offering scholarships to alum
Lompoc High School Alumni Association is offering three $1,000 scholarships to both Lompoc High School graduates and graduating seniors who are attending college or vocational school.
Seniors who have attended Lompoc High for grades 9-12 and are a dependent of a member of the Lompoc High School Alumni Association are eligible for the scholarship and can apply by downloading the Common Application on their Senior Counseling Google Classroom. An Additional Information form also must be picked up in the Counseling Office.
Applications must be submitted by Monday, March 14.
Scholarship eligibility requirements for Lompoc High School graduates who are currently enrolled in at least 12 units at a university, community college or vocational school include: four years of attendance at Lompoc High School and membership in the Lompoc High School Alumni Association.
Applications for college students are available at the Lompoc High School counseling office, 515 West College Ave., or by contacting Rosa Chavez at lhsmom54@yahoo.com. Further questions can be directed to the counseling office at 805-717-6478. The deadline to submit an application is Monday, April 25.
Any Lompoc High School graduate interested in becoming a member of the Lompoc High School Alumni Association can visit www.lompochighalumni.com. A lifetime membership costs $30.
Public invited to Friends of the Lompoc Library System winter book sale
The Friends of the Lompoc Library System will hold a winter book sale from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21, and from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22, at Lompoc Library's Grossman Gallery, 501 E. North Ave.
The sale will include hardback and paperback books, CDs, videos, DVDs and audiobooks, according to the announcement.
Ahead of the event, a special preview sale for members only will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 20.
The group also is collecting dues for 2022, with payment to be sent via the dues envelope received with the winter newsletter. Members can bring payment to the special preview event.
Patrons at all events must wear masks indoors.
For more information or to volunteer with the sale, contact Beth at 805-315-8988.
Teachers and nonprofit organizations interested in after-sale items are also asked to contact Beth.
Lompoc AARP Tax-Aide team seeking volunteers
The AARP Tax-Aide volunteer team comprised of local residents is seeking additional volunteers for the upcoming tax season, Feb. 1 through April 15.
The Lompoc organization provides cost-free IRS-certified tax preparation services to as many as 500 residents each year, according to a local spokesman.
Training and support for various roles is provided, including tax counselor, client facilitator and technology coordinator.
Tax counselors work with taxpayers directly by filing tax returns. Client facilitators welcome taxpayers, help organize paperwork and manage the overall flow of service. Technology coordinators manage computer equipment, ensure taxpayer data is secure and provide technical assistance to volunteers.
There also is a demand for bilingual speakers in all roles, the spokesman noted.
All new volunteers must be interviewed and attend an orientation. Those interested in the tax counselor position receive an IRS training kit, must attend additional training sessions and pass a certification test.
The program operates from Feb. 1 through April 15 with a minimum service commitment of one to two days a week. Volunteers are reimbursed for mileage.
For more information and to complete an online application, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide, or contact a volunteer at 805-717-1302.