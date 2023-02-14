La Purísima Mission to host 'American Mountain Men' event 

Visitors can step back in history at La Purísima Mission State Historic Park to a time when life was rugged and mountain men wore buckskin clothing.

The "American Mountain Men" event is slated for Friday, March 17 through Saturday, March 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring work stations that showcase the history and skills of the mountain man, with hide preparation and tanning, leather working, blacksmithing and more.

