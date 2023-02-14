La Purísima Mission to host 'American Mountain Men' event
Visitors can step back in history at La Purísima Mission State Historic Park to a time when life was rugged and mountain men wore buckskin clothing.
The "American Mountain Men" event is slated for Friday, March 17 through Saturday, March 18, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring work stations that showcase the history and skills of the mountain man, with hide preparation and tanning, leather working, blacksmithing and more.
Thematic snacks will be offered.
Lompoc Recreation offering lifeguard training course
The Lompoc Recreation Division will host a lifeguard training course beginning Friday, March 3, that is available to those 15 years and older.
The deadline to register is Monday, Feb. 27.
A pre-course will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 3. The three-day training course will be held from 8:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday, March 4, Sunday, March 5, and Sunday, March 12, at the Lompoc Aquatic Center, 207 W. College Ave.
The course will be offered in a blended-learning format, consisting of classroom activities, virtual learning and hands-on practice. Participants will learn about accident prevention, lifeguarding techniques, emergency systems, water-rescue skills, basic life support (CPR/AED) and first aid.
Upon course completion, participants will receive an American Red Cross certification in lifeguarding, CPR and first aid.
The fee to register is $200 and may be refunded to Lompoc residents who apply to the program and are hired within 30 days of successfully completing the course, according to recreation officials.
To register, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8100, or go to https://apm.activecommunities.com/lompocrecreation. A valid email address is required at registration.
Lompoc Valley Restaurant Week kicks off Feb. 20
Lompoc's 8th annual Restaurant Week will kick off Monday, Feb. 20 and run through Sunday, Feb. 26, offering foodies of all ages a 7-day celebration of libation and culinary creativity.
During that week, participating eateries will offer dinning specials for $20.23, plus tax and tip, that could include a prix-fixe meal, a two-for-one dining option, or a special event or wine/beer flight at participating tasting rooms.
For a list of participating locations, visit explorelompoc.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/02/RW-Menus.pdf
Annual Flower Festival set for June 22-25
The Lompoc Valley Festival Association has announced this year's Flower Festival — themed "Country Road" — is set for Thursday through Sunday, June 22-25.
Applications for vendors booths, food vendors and entertainers are being accepted and can be accessed at www.lompocvalleyfestivals.com/flower-festival/applications
AARP volunteers offering free tax prep services
Lompoc AARP Foundation IRS-certified Tax-Aide volunteers is providing free tax preparation services to all taxpayers now through Friday, April 14.
The 2022 tax deadline is Tuesday, April 18, with a filing extension granted by the IRS to residents of Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo as part of a Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster declaration that offers tax relief to those California counties affected by the recent winter storms.
Members of the community are invited to drop off tax documents on Mondays or Fridays between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Dick DeWees Senior Center, 1120 West Ocean Ave., Lompoc.
No appointment is necessary, and services are offered on a first come first served basis.
Documents to be left with tax preparers after proof of identification and social security number is provided include all 2022 tax documentation and 2021 tax returns.
Once a client's return is completed, pickup will be arranged.
The service is free of charge and open to all taxpayers.
Tax Aide is recruiting additional staff as either a volunteer tax preparer or as a greeter/in-processor. Training will be provided for either position.
For more information, call 805-430-9448.
Lompoc Rotary hosting annual wine event
Area wine and beer lovers are invited to stop by the 37th annual Lompoc Rotary Club auction and wine tasting event, featuring a variety of tastings from over 30 local wineries and breweries and on-site food purveyors.
The event will be held from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, at the Lompoc Veterans Memorial Building, 100 E. Locust Ave.
Cost to attend is a $75 donation which goes to support several community projects, including a special focus on the Lompoc Trails Committee, a group responsible for creating the new hiking and biking trails near Bodger Trail.
Items up for bid in the live and silent fundraising auctions include vacations, special wine and golf packages, cooking classes, jewelry, and "a little something for everyone," said Heather Bedford, Rotary club president.
Tickets can be purchased at the door on the day of the event, as well as at South Side Coffee Co., Inklings Printing Co., The Book Store, and through members of the Lompoc Rotary Club, and online at LompocRotary.com