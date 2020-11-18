About Town: La Purisima School to launch cruise-thru holiday lights event

Cruise-thru holiday lights event at La Purisima School
La Purisima School in Lompoc will launch a holiday lights night cruise-thru beginning Dec. 11 through Jan. 3.
The school, located at 219 W. Olive Ave. in Lompoc, will be decked out in lights and decorations for families to enjoy from the comfort and safety of their own vehicles.
Programming will run from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday, starting Dec. 11.
Admission is free to the public with the donation of an unwrapped toy for infants to those 16 years of age. Gifts will be donated to families in need through the St. Vincent De Paul HOPE shop.
Stand 4 One taking Thanksgiving dinner donations for families in need
Local nonprofit organization Stand 4 One is asking for monetary donations and dinner sponsorships to provide cooked holiday meals to families of four during Thanksgiving.
In partnership with Albertons and Vons, meals with all the holiday fixings will be purchased for local families in need. Family meals are valued at $60.
To donate a dinner or funds to a local family for Thanksgiving, contact either Vons or Albertsons directly or reach out to Veronica Williams at stand4one805@gmail.com
The fundraiser ends Nov. 24.
City offers limited recreation programming
While the city Lompoc's recreation facilities remain closed to the public, some programming has resumed with limited capacity, including outdoor classes, swimming at the Lompoc Aquatic Center and passport services by appointment.
For additional information on available Lompoc Recreation Division programming, visit www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation. Further questions may be directed to Recreation Division staff at 805-875-8100.
Resources and information on Lompoc city services during the COVID-19 pandemic are updated and posted at www.cityoflompoc.com/community/coronavirus-local-information-and-resources.
Chamber of Commerce seeks vendors for national Small Business Saturday
The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau, in partnership with American Express, will host Small Business Saturday, an event encouraging shoppers to buy local for a day during the holiday season.
Participating businesses are invited to host special sales or promotions, while shoppers are encouraged to download a map of participating businesses, shop and have their map validated, then turn it in for a chance to win some goodies.
All businesses within the Lompoc Valley, including Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village, are invited to participate. The deadline to register a small business for participation is Nov. 18.
To sign up, visit lompoc.com/shop-lompoc-shop-small.html. The fee is $25 for Chamber members and $35 for nonmembers. The fees are used to offset the costs associated with the advertising and promotion of the event.
Payment and promotional gift bag donations must be received by Nov. 18 for businesses to be included on the maps, with no exceptions.
For more information, contact the Chamber at 805-736-4567, ext. 223, or email Shelly@Lompoc.com.
