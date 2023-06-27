Lifestyle medicine lecture Wednesday

The Lompoc Hospital District Foundation’s Community Education Committee in collaboration with the city of Lompoc’s Recreation Department will present a series of free community lectures at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave. 

Starting Wednesday at 6 p.m., the first lecture of the series will feature Jennifer Vineyard, a board-certified Internist, who will speak about “Lifestyle Medicine."

