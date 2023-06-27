Lifestyle medicine lecture Wednesday
The Lompoc Hospital District Foundation’s Community Education Committee in collaboration with the city of Lompoc’s Recreation Department will present a series of free community lectures at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave.
Starting Wednesday at 6 p.m., the first lecture of the series will feature Jennifer Vineyard, a board-certified Internist, who will speak about “Lifestyle Medicine."
Lifestyle medicine focuses on healthy nutrition, exercise/activity, quality sleep, stress management, having purpose and connection, as well as minimizing harmful substances.
Dr. Vineyard practices internal medicine, lifestyle medicine, osteopathic manipulative treatment (OMT) and palliative care at the Lompoc Health – North Third Center.
The second lecture is slated for 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, when LVMC lead Registered Dietitian Hayley Esdaile will speak about “Nutrition and Diabetes Management.”
“Diet and diabetes go hand in hand and this class will teach you how to manage your blood sugar while maintaining a diet you enjoy,” Hayley said.
“This lecture will help you understand how different foods affect your blood sugar and the importance of including whole, nutrient-dense foods for your optimal health.”
Hayley currently assists with LVMC’s Bariatric Surgery service. She previously worked as an outpatient and inpatient dietitian, counseling patients on conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease and weight loss.
July 4th 'Family Fun Day' at Ryon Park
Lompoc's Fourth of July Patriotic Bike Ride will kick off at the Veterans Memorial Building at 11:30 a.m. and end at Ryon Park where Independence Day festivities will run through 4 p.m. July 4.
Attendees are invited to bring lawn chairs and blankets for Family Fun Day at the park that will feature live music by The Fossils, food trucks, face painting, an inflatable maze, a mechanical bull and more.
No Safe and Sane fireworks, vaping or alcohol permitted at the event.
Lompoc Valley Man/Woman of the Year nominations open
The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau is seeking nominees for the 2023 Lompoc Valley Man and Woman of the Year Award, Small Business Hero Excellence Award, and the New Business Award.
Members of the community can submit nominations for the awards until Monday, July 3, at lompoc.com or by calling the Chamber office at 805-736-4567.
The Annual Awards Banquet is set for Friday, Aug. 25 at the Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center, located at 1120 West Ocean Ave.
The banquet celebrates the businesses, community, and individuals that support and inspire the Lompoc Valley, a Chamber spokeswoman said.
A full course meal, complete with dessert, will be catered by Savory & Sweet Eats. Doors will open at 6 p.m. for check-in and cocktail hour, and the program will begin at 7:30pm.
The deadline to attend the Annual Awards Banquet is Friday, Aug. 4. Registration is $60 per person and can completed at lompoc.com/event calendar.
This year’s Title sponsor is Explore Lompoc. Additional sponsorships are available.
Volunteen program applications now open
The Lompoc Parks and Recreation Division is offering an opportunity for teens age 13-15 to get involved in their community while receiving work experience and leadership training throughout the summer.
The Volunteen program is available for high school students between the ages of 13-15, and will provide them with on-the-job training this summer.
The training will enable teenagers to acquire new skills, learn responsibility, and gain volunteer hours which may help them acquire scholarships and/or employment, according to Parks and Rec.
Those interested must submit a volunteer application and pass an oral interview.
To request an application or obtain additional information, contact Johanna Kinard at 805-875-8089, or email: j_kinard@ci.lompoc.ca.us.