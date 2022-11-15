Local NAACP chapter to co-host Black Health Friday Fair

NAACP Santa Maria-Lompoc along with other community organizations is hosting "Black Health Friday Fair," the day after Thanksgiving, on Nov. 25 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., featuring family-friendly activities, free food, and access to COVID-19 shots and updated boosters for those 5 years and older.

The event, to be held at Lompoc's Dick Dewees Community and Senior Center, is an effort to offer access to COVID-19 shots and updated boosters in the local community in partnership with the California Department of Public Health "Vaccinate ALL 58" campaign and local organizations including CommUnify, First 5 Santa Barbara, Gateway Educational Services and Cottage Health. 

