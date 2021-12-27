Lompoc AARP Tax-Aide team seeking volunteers
The AARP Tax-Aide volunteer team comprised of local residents is seeking additional volunteers for the upcoming tax season, Feb. 1 through April 15.
The Lompoc organization provides cost-free IRS-certified tax preparation services to as many as 500 residents each year, according to a local spokesman.
Training and support for various roles is provided, including tax counselor, client facilitator and technology coordinator.
Tax counselors work with taxpayers directly by filing tax returns. Client facilitators welcome taxpayers, help organize paperwork and manage the overall flow of service. Technology coordinators manage computer equipment, ensure taxpayer data is secure and provide technical assistance to volunteers.
There also is a demand for bilingual speakers in all roles, the spokesman noted.
All new volunteers must be interviewed and attend an orientation. Those interested in the tax counselor position receive an IRS training kit, must attend additional training sessions and pass a certification test.
The program operates from Feb. 1 through April 15 with a minimum service commitment of one to two days a week. Volunteers are reimbursed for mileage.
For more information and to complete an online application, visit aarpfoundation.org/taxaide, or contact a volunteer at 805-717-1302.
Free Christmas tree recycling program available to residents
The Lompoc Solid Waste Division has contracted with West Coast Arborists to collect and recycle Christmas trees from city residences the week of Monday, Jan. 3, to Friday, Jan. 7.
The service is free of charge to residents.
According to city officials, solid waste collection customers should place their trees 3 feet away from their refuse containers by 7 a.m. on their scheduled trash collection day during the week of Jan. 3. Those residents who miss the home tree collection are invited to drop their trees off free of charge at the Lompoc City Landfill, 700 Avalon St.
Flocked trees cannot be recycled, and must be cut up and placed in the trash bin or brought to the landfill and disposed of, for a fee.
Prior to recycling the trees, all decorations and tree stands must be removed.
The Lompoc City Landfill will be closed Saturday, Jan. 1.
City facilities remain closed through Jan. 2; solid waste collection uninterrupted
Lompoc City Hall will be closed to the public through Sunday, Jan. 2, and will reopen on Monday, Jan. 3, city officials announced.
Other city facilities affected by the holiday closure include the Lompoc Public Library, Anderson Recreation Center and the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center. All will reopen Monday, Jan. 3.
- The Lompoc Outdoor Community Market will not be held on Jan. 1.
- The Lompoc Library will remain closed through Jan. 2, though book drops will remain open, and library digital resources will continue to be available online.
- Utility bills will not be accepted or processed during the City Hall closure and until Thursday, Jan. 6, due to a financial management software update; however, bill payments can be placed in the yellow drop box located in the median of the parking lot entrance at Civic Center Plaza. Inquiries for new utility services can be sent via email at utilityconnections@ci.lompoc.ca.us.
- Regular solid waste collection service will take place during the holiday break.
- The landfill will be closed on Jan. 1.
City essential services will remain operational, and the public can continue reporting any road hazards or other public works issues, officials said.
Life-threatening emergencies should be reported by calling 911.
For nonemergency street maintenance issues, call 805-875-8021, or use the online form found at www.cityoflompoc.com. For nonemergency urban forestry/tree issues, call 805-875-8034. For nonemergency transit/bus issues, call 805-736-7666. For nonemergency airport issues, call 805-875-8268.
LED Christmas light exchange program for residents runs through Jan. 28
The Lompoc Conservation District has launched an LED Christmas light exchange program that gives local businesses and residents the option to swap out old, inefficient holiday light strings for new LED holiday lights.
The city's utility customers are invited to bring their old holiday light strings and exchange them for new LED holiday lights on a first-come, first-served basis through Jan. 28, or while supplies last.
The service is being offered at Lompoc City Hall, 100 Civic Center Plaza, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday, and at Lompoc Home Depot, 1701 E. Ocean Ave., from noon to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday.
Participants must bring a current utility bill, a photo ID and their old holiday lights to participate.
Customers are limited to four new light string replacements per utility account, and will have the option to choose a new string of mini or C9 Christmas lights on a 1-for-1 exchange basis, a city spokeswoman said.
Participants will be invited to enter a raffle for a chance to win a variety of Christmas yard decorations donated by Lompoc Home Depot, as well as other energy-conserving items.
The goal of the exchange program is to help residents reduce energy use and save on utility bills this holiday season, the spokeswoman said.
According to reports, replacing traditional incandescent holiday lights with LEDs can help keep energy bills low through the holidays as LED holiday lights use approximately 75% less energy than conventional incandescent light strings, allowing up to 20 strings to be connected without overloading a wall socket.
Further, LEDs are much cooler than incandescent lights, and are made with epoxy lenses, reducing the risk of fire, burnt fingers and broken lights during the holidays.