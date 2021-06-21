Lompoc hosts free Movies in the Park event July 3
Lompoc Parks & Recreation will screen Disney's "Raya and the Last Dragon" on July 3 when it hosts Movies in the Park at Ryon Memorial Park.
The event is free of charge and open to the public.
The movie will be shown on a giant inflatable screen in the old section of the park starting at dusk, approximately 8 p.m.
Families are encouraged to bring low-back chairs, blankets and snacks, a Parks & Recreation spokesperson said. Movie snacks also will be available for purchase at the event.
No smoking or consumption of alcohol is permitted at any time, a city spokesperson said.
Additionally, the Lompoc Parks & Recreation asks that pets remain at home to ensure the safety of attendees.
Presale tickets to the Fourth of July Spectacular event will be sold at the Movies in the Park event.
For more information about Movies in the Park, contact Lompoc Parks & Recreation at 805-875-8100.
Lompoc City Council approves 2021-23 city budget
The Lompoc City Council voted unanimously during its June 15 meeting to approve the budget for the 2021-23 budget cycle.
Council goals set for fiscal years 2021-23 are as follows:
• Ensure a safe and supportive city though fully staffed and equipped public safety departments;
• Determine a sustainable financial plan;
• Implement a community development program that improves opportunities for growth of our residents and businesses; and
• Provide support and partnerships that empower community members and volunteers’ ability to improve Lompoc.
The budget is available for review at https://www.cityoflompoc.com/.../manag.../finance/-folder-37.
City staff is set to return with a budget review for the City Council on Feb. 1, 2022.
Christian Men's Ministry sponsoring annual summer basketball camp
The Lompoc Valley Christian Men's Ministry will sponsor its 19th annual Ultimate 3-Pointer summer basketball camp from July 5 to 8 at the Trinity Church of the Nazarene gymnasium, located at 500 E. North Ave.
The sports camp is geared for youth from grades 3 through 9. Registration is $75 per child.
Awards and prizes will be given out during the program.
For more information or to register, contact Myron Swain at 736-6351 or Stan Chang at 737-4433.
Residents can apply for July 4 block party permission
Applications to host a Fourth of July block party now are available to members of the community through Lompoc Parks & Recreation.
Officials have identified the Johns-Manville Park parking lot as a community location that could be used to hold a permitted block party.
The deadline to submit a block party application is noon Thursday, June 17.
Additionally, Lompoc Parks & Recreation is coordinating with the Lompoc police and fire departments to encourage community members who want to light so-called safe-and-sane fireworks to do so in a safe environment, on closed city streets, according to city officials.
Block party application packets are available online at www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation, or at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave.
Block party applications must be turned in in-person at the Anderson Recreation Center or sent via email to recreation@ci.lompoc.ca.us (with fee payment made over the phone).
Community members with questions about community block parties in Lompoc should contact Lompoc Parks & Recreation at 805-875-8100.
American Veterans United monthly meeting slated for June 26
American Veterans United will hold a general monthly meeting at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, at the American Legion Post 211, 636 North H Street in Lompoc.
The group is a local nonprofit organization that advocates for active-duty service members, veterans and their families.
Veterans seeking help with benefits and claims are encouraged to attend. Masks are required to attend.
Merchandise will be for sale at the meeting, and a 50/50 raffle will take place afterward.
The American Veterans United meetings are usually held the fourth Saturday of each month.
For more information, contact Henry Alfaro at 805-529-1313 or email avuinc@yahoo.com.
Special mail-in election to be conducted for cannabis tax ballot measure
A special municipal election for a cannabis tax ballot measure will be held Aug. 31.
The Lompoc City Council voted unanimously during its June 1 regular meeting to place the ballot measure before voters in a mail-in-only election.
The ballot measure would impose a graduated tax on Lompoc cannabis manufacturing and distribution operators, ranging from .5 cents per dollar to 2.5 cents per dollar, based on gross annual sales.
Officials said there would be no sunset clause on the measure, which is estimated to collect $1.2 million annually for the city based on businesses currently open.
In order to pass and be adopted, the ballot measure must be approved by a majority of voters (50% plus one).