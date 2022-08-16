Lompoc Aquatic Center closed through Aug. 28
The Lompoc Aquatic Center is closed for annual preventative maintenance through Sunday, Aug. 28, the city announced.
This closure affects the entire facility and all regularly scheduled programs such as lap swim, swim lessons, swim team practice, recreational swim and aqua exercise classes.
For additional information on the closure, contact Lompoc Parks & Recreation at 805-875-8100.
City of Lompoc seeking input on housing issues
The Lompoc Planning Division is inviting members of the public to a housing workshop at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, when officials will discuss the housing element update and summarize its key concepts.
Community members are encouraged to give their input about housing issues during the workshop that will be held in an open house format at Lompoc's City Hall.
The event will feature multiple stations, including display posters and interactive activities designed to solicit input.
Lompoc City Hall is located at 100 Civic Center Plaza.
Questions can be directed to Planning Manager Brian Halvorson at 805-875-8228, or via mail at b_halvorson@ci.lompoc.ca.us.
Savie Health free clinic to offer behavioral health care services
Savie Health free clinic in Lompoc recently added behavioral health care to its list of services that benefit individuals without health insurance.
The clinic, which opened in June at 1111 E. Ocean Ave., is now providing access to Savie Health’s licensed clinical social workers who offer resources and referrals to patients experiencing challenges that may include housing, food insecurity, access to child care, etc.
Patients can inquire about new services by calling the clinic at 805-743-4776 and leaving a voicemail with contact information, or by visiting the clinic during hours of operation — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
All health care services are available in both English and Spanish.
Savie Health was founded by Dr. Ahmad Nooristani, a hospitalist at Lompoc Valley Medical Center, who founded the SLO NOOR Foundation clinic in San Luis Obispo. Savie Health intends to add vision and dental care to its services in the near future.
For more information, visit saviehealth.org.
Lompoc beekeepers to celebrate National Honey Bee Day Saturday
Lompoc Valley Beekeepers Association will celebrate National Honey Bee Day from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, at Flying Goat Cellars Tasting & Art Salon, 1520 E. Chestnut Court in Lompoc.
Attendance is free and open to members of the public.
During the event, local beekeepers will be on hand to offer local expertise and education on beekeeping that includes viewing of a self-contained observation beehive and honey tasting.
Local raw unfiltered honey also will be available for purchase in several sizes, with or without honeycomb, according to the association.
National Honey Bee Day was started in 2009 by a small group of beekeepers who petitioned for and obtained a formal proclamation by the USDA honoring honeybees and beekeeping. The day is marked on the third Saturday of August and serves as an opportunity to build community awareness of the bee industry through education and promotion.
The Lompoc Valley Beekeepers Association, which meets on the second Tuesday of each month at Flying Goat Cellars, exists to promote beekeeping through best management practices, education and mentoring of people about honeybees and beekeeping. The group also serves to increase public awareness of environmental concerns affecting honeybees.
The annual membership fee is a suggested donation of $10 per family.
For additional information, contact winery owner Kate Griffith at kate@flyinggoatcellars.com or 805-588-0996.
3rd annual Chalk Festival slated for Oct. 21-23 at Lompoc Airport
The third annual "Lompoc Chalks" Chalk Festival is slated for Oct. 21-23 at the Lompoc Airport, marking its return after a two-year pandemic-induced pause, according to event organizers.
While the 2019 event was held downtown, artists, crafters, musicians and food trucks this year will be invited to the city's airport tarmac, as the venue provides optimal space and premium drawing surface for participating chalk artists, said organizers with the Lompoc Theatre Project.
The event serves as a major fundraiser for the nonprofit group that aims to raise funds to restore and reopen Lompoc's downtown landmark theater.
As in years past, chalk artists can participate individually, in teams, classrooms, etc., and are encouraged to seek out sponsors. If unable to locate a sponsor, organizers will match one with the artist(s), organizers said.
Sponsorship prices range from $150 for a 4-by-6-foot square to $350 for an 8-by-8-foot space. Four additional sponsorship levels are available and range from Bronze ($500) to Major Sponsor ($5,000).
Artist registration can be completed at www.surveymonkey.com/r/YJNFFMX. For questions and updates, visit lompoctheatre.org/chalks, or contact the Lompoc Theatre Project at Lompocchalks@gmail.com.