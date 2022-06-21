Lompoc Aquatic Center open daily through Aug. 12
The Lompoc Aquatic Center now is open for recreational swim from 1 to 3 p.m. daily through Friday, Aug. 12.
Recreational swim includes use of the entire activity pool, including the slides, lap pool and the AquaPlay structure.
Presale tickets can be purchased daily at the aquatic center from 12:30 p.m. to 12:50 p.m., prior to doors opening.
The Lompoc Aquatic Center is also available to rent.
Additionally, the city is recruiting lifeguards to work at the Lompoc Aquatic Center.
More information can be accessed at www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/parks-recreation/lompoc-aquatic-center, or by calling 805-875-2782.
Nominations open for Man and Woman of The Year
Nominations for the 2022 Man & Woman of The Year are now being accepted through June 30, in addition to nominations for Small Business awards, according to the Lompoc Valley Chamber.
Last year, the annual awards ceremony was retooled to instead honor six local leaders for their outstanding contributions and philanthropic response to the needs of the community during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those honored included the Lompoc Valley Medical Center's COVID-19 vaccination team.
This year, however, a local man and woman will be named. To be eligible for either title, nominees must be a resident of the Lompoc Valley and have made noteworthy contributions or achievements improving the quality of life in the Lompoc Valley, according to the rules.
The Chamber also will hand out Small Business awards in the categories of Small Business Hero Excellence — identified as those who have sustained their small business a minimum of 10 years — and New Business of The Year, reserved for outstanding small businesses established in the last three years or less.
The nomination deadline is June 30, and the awards banquet is slated for Aug. 19.
To access nomination forms, go to www.lompoc.com/annual-awards-banquet.html.
Lompoc Library partners with CalFresh for cooking workshop series
The Lompoc Public Library is partnering with state agency CalFresh Healthy Living to present a summertime cooking series that aims to educate attendees about the importance of good nutrition and healthy meal preparation.
The series is free and open to the public.
The Garden to Kitchen Cooking series kicks off at 2 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at Lompoc Library's Grossman Gallery with themed workshop "Alicia’s Fruity Drinks: You’re one in a melon." Attendees will engage in conversation and a corresponding activity led by Abbi Marrs, community education specialist with Cal Fresh Healthy Living of the UC Cooperative Extension. Recipes are provided.
Three subsequent workshops in the series also will take place at the library and will feature special guests each Wednesday at 2 p.m.
To access the program schedule, go to cityoflompoc.com/library or contact the library at 805-875-8775.
Lompoc School District launches summer reading challenge
The Lompoc Unified School District is hosting its second annual summer reading challenge that invites all students to participate and earn a treat.
During the months of June and July, when student participants read a total of 10 books that each contain at least 150 pages and submit a reading log at a summer school site, such as Miguelito, La Honda or Lompoc Valley Middle schools, they will receive a voucher redeemable for a treat at South Side Coffee Co. and also be entered into a raffle.
The raffle prize is an autographed copy of Max Brallier’s "Last Kids on Earth: Quint and Dirk’s Hero Quest."
Reading logs can be picked up at all Lompoc school libraries.
“We are excited to be able to continue this great challenge," said Bree Valla, deputy superintendent. "We know that the more kids read, the better they do in school in all subjects. Being able to encourage kids to read throughout the summer will help students come back in the fall ready to learn.”
Studies show that reading over the summer significantly reduces summer learning loss.
Questions about the reading challenge can be directed to coordinator Katelyn Nelson at nelson.katelyn@lusd.org.
Movies at Ryon Park kicks off June 24
The Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division will present Movies in the Park summer programming at Ryon Memorial Park starting June 24.
The outdoor family-friendly event is free and open to the public.
Three times this summer, movies will be shown on a giant inflatable screen in the old section of Ryon Park starting at dusk, or 8 p.m., for each showtime.
The first of the summer series is Disney’s "Encanto" on Friday, June 24; "Spiderman: No Way Home" on Saturday, July 9; and an event finale screening of "Clifford the Big Red Dog" on Saturday, July 23.
Families are invited to bring low-back chairs, blankets and snacks, though some movie snacks will be available for purchase at the event.
No vaping, smoking or consumption of alcohol is permitted, and pets are not allowed.
For more information, contact the Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division at 805-875-8100.