Lompoc Aquatic Center offering swim instructor training course
The Lompoc Recreation Division will offer a pair of free swim instructor training classes this month at the Lompoc Aquatic Center, 207 W. College Ave.
The classes, which are being held to train instructor candidates to teach course's in the city's swim lesson programs, will be held from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 22, and from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23. Participants must attend both sessions.
The training, for candidates 16 and older who are proficient swimmers and must first be able to demonstrate floating on the back and treading water for 1 minute, will be presented in a classroom learning format. Participants will be presented with an overview of the Lompoc Aquatic Center swim lesson programs, skills practice of stroke techniques, and given practice-teaching assignments that will give them experience in teaching program materials. Participants also will have the opportunity to shadow an instructor during actual swim classes.
Participants should note that the two-day course provides the training needed to teach swim classes at the Lompoc Aquatic Center. No nationally recognized certification will be given upon training completion, and the training is not transferable to other aquatic facilities. Participants who complete the training will have the opportunity to apply for a position as a swim instructor at the Lompoc Aquatic Center.
Registration for the class can be completed at the Anderson Recreation Center, 125 W. Walnut Ave., by phone at 805-875-8100, or online at https://apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation.
Chamber's Small Business Support luncheon slated for Nov. 19
The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a Small Business Support luncheon Friday, Nov. 19, at the Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave.
The event is hosted in partnership with the Economic Development Collaborative and is open to all businesses and entrepreneurs interested in starting a business.
The luncheon discussion will focus on no-cost supportive services offered by the EDC Small Business Development Center to every business in Ventura, Santa Barbara and Los Angeles counties.
The cost is $25 for Chamber members and $30 for nonmembers. Community members can register online at www.lompoc.com.
To learn more about luncheons and other Chamber events, visit www.Lompoc.com or follow on Facebook and Instagram at @lompocvalleychamber.
Annual Chase Santa Toys for Tots 5K event set for Dec. 4 at River Park
The sixth annual 5K walk/run event, Chase Santa, will take off on Saturday, Dec. 4, at River Park in Lompoc, offering participants a chance to stay in shape during the holiday season while attempting to beat Father Christmas to win prizes.
Participants are invited to register the day of the race, starting at 8 a.m., and take their marks at 9 a.m.
Cost for entry is $5 per person, plus one unwrapped toy per family that benefits the Lompoc Toys for Tots program. Donations made to Toys for Tots and the Lompoc Valley Distance Club are tax-deductible.
The first five participants in their age division who beat Santa will win a prize. Door prize drawings will be held after the awards.
For more information, call 805-733-2255, or email lompocvalleydistanceclub@gmail.com
Cabrillo High Aquarium hosting Dec. 1 season's greetings open house
Cabrillo High School Aquarium will host "Season's Greetings: Twinkly Lights," a holiday-themed open house from 6 to 8 p.m. Dec. 1.
The aquarium will feature decorations for the holidays and colorful animals like vibrant corals. The community event is free and open to the public.
Lompoc Chamber of Commerce seeking vendors for national Small Business Saturday
The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce and Visitors Bureau, in partnership with American Express, will host Small Business Saturday on Nov. 27 in an effort to encourage residents to buy local for a day during the holiday season.
Participating businesses are invited to offer special deals, discounts or promotions to drum up support. Shoppers can download a map of participating local businesses, shop and have their map validated by each vendor. Once customers maps have been validated at four participating businesses, they must be submitted to the Chamber by Dec. 6 for a chance to win a raffle basket.
All businesses within the Lompoc Valley, including Mission Hills and Vandenberg Village, are invited to participate and donate an item for the gift raffle baskets. Raffle items must be turned in by Thursday, Nov. 18, with no exception.
The cost to register is free for Chamber members and $35 for prospective members and can be completed online at https://qrco.de/bcVS5F or by calling 805-736-4567 or e-mailing Shelby Mathena at shelby@lompoc.com. Payment and promotional gift bag donations must be received by Nov. 18 for businesses to be included on the maps.
Maps will be available for pickup at the Chamber building after Nov. 18 and until Nov. 24.
For more information about Small Business Saturday, visit https://www.americanexpress.com/us/small-business/shop-small