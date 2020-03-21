About Town: Lompoc-area events affected by coronavirus outbreak

Coronavirus prompts widespread cancellations, postponements
As the COVID-19 outbreak continues, several local events have been canceled or postponed in an effort to maintain social distancing and limit the spread of this coronavirus. Here is an updated list of the would-be upcoming Lompoc-area events that have been affected thus far:
- Lompoc Unified School District canceled all classes through at least April 3.
- The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce closed its office to visitors. Chamber staff will be available during regular business hours by phone, email or appointment from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (excluding lunch break from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.) on weekdays.
- La Purisima Concepcion Catholic Church canceled all daily and weekend Masses, along with all other activities, under an order from the Archdiocese of Los Angeles.
- The Friends of the Lompoc Library System canceled its book sale that had been scheduled for April 10 and 11.
- The Alpha Club of Lompoc postponed its Spring Garden Tour and Tea event that was to be held May 2.
- The Lompoc Valley Festival Association canceled the 2020 SpringFest celebration, which was scheduled for April 17 through 19.
- The "Love Will Find a Cure" Lompoc Relay for Team postponed its fashion show fundraiser that had been slated for April 4. Organizers said they are looking to reschedule and will honor previously-purchased tickets at the later show.
- The Lompoc Music Association called off its March 29 concert. A spokesperson said organizers hope to reschedule the event.
- The Lompoc Pops Orchestra postponed its concert that had been scheduled for March 30. A Pops spokesperson said the organization intends to reschedule the concert at a later date.
- The “State of the Base” presentation at Vandenberg Air Force Base, which was slated for March 23, was postponed.
- The Foodbank of Santa Barbara County postponed the Lompoc Empty Bowls fundraiser that had been planned for March 28.
- The Lompoc Chamber postponed the Lompoc State of the City address that had been scheduled for April 14.
- The Lompoc and Village libraries were closed through at least April 5.
- The city of Lompoc cancelled its 2020 Kiwanis Easter Egg Hunt, which had been scheduled for April 11.
- The Kiwanis Track and Field Meet, which was scheduled for April 26, was canceled by the city.
- The city of Lompoc temporarily canceled all recreation and senior programs, with the exception of the Community Action Commission Senior Nutrition program, Brown Bag program, and Coed Softball. The softball program is set to resume April 5, while the other programs could return as soon as April 6.
- The Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center and Lompoc Aquatic Center were closed through at least April 6.