Lompoc Christmas parade applications available starting Sept. 7
Applications for this year’s Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade, themed “Home for the Holidays,” will be available to the public starting Tuesday, Sept. 7.
Individuals, groups or businesses interested in participating in the parade must complete and submit an application no later than Monday, Nov. 22, to the Anderson Recreation Center, located at 125 W. Walnut Ave.
The parade is slated for 6 p.m. Friday, Dec. 3.
The parade will assemble at 4:30 p.m. with check-in at the Union Bank Parking lot on the corner of Pine Avenue and H Street.
The parade will commence at 6 p.m. and proceed south on H Street, turning west on Ocean Avenue, and heading south to I Street.
After the parade, participants and spectators are invited to gather at Centennial Park, at the corner of Cypress and H Street, where parade winners will be announced.
Lighting of the community Christmas tree at Centennial Park also will take place, and there will be a chance to visit with Santa.
The hourlong parade is co-sponsored by the Lompoc Valley Chamber.
Applications will be available online at www.cityoflompoc.com/recreation, and also at the Anderson Recreation Center during regular business hours.
For more information, call 805-875-8100.
Lompoc launches LED lightbulb replacement program
The city of Lompoc has launched an LED lightbulb replacement program to help local residents conserve energy and better manage their home energy usage year-round.
City of Lompoc utility customers are invited to bring their old lightbulbs into Lompoc City Hall, located at 100 Civic Center Plaza, to participate in the lightbulb exchange program.
There is no cost to utility customers to participate, as the program is funded by the accumulation of a state-mandated 2.85% charge applied to electric customer revenues.
Residential customers are limited to 10 new bulbs, and commercial customers are limited to 25 new bulb replacements per utility account, a city spokesperson said.
The replacement program is on a first-come, first-served basis and will be available while supplies lasts.
According to reports, replacing one fluorescent bulb for an LED bulb can save about $55 in electricity costs over the bulb’s lifetime.
Further, Energy Star-certified LED light bulbs use up to 90% less energy than standard fluorescent bulbs, and last at least 15 times longer. They also produce around 70% to 90% less heat than fluorescent bulbs, cutting energy costs associated with home cooling.
Local utility customers can direct questions to Lompoc’s Utility Conservation Division at 805-875-8252.
Community input sought on streetscape multi-modal improvements
Lompoc city officials are seeking community input on how to best carry out streetscape and transportation improvements along the Highway 1 and 246 corridors.
The city is working with consultants RRM Design Group and Toole Design to focus on pedestrian and bicycle connections, as well as streetscape design and beautification, along the North H Street (Highway 1) and Ocean Avenue (Highway 246) corridor.
The improvements also will address transit needs and safety issues, implement the city’s goal of "complete streets" and help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
The grant funding for the improvements was secured in November 2018 from Caltrans through Senate Bill 1.
To date, the city has conducted an analysis of opportunities and constraints in the project area, as well as stakeholder interviews with various community members.
Completion of a design plan is anticipated in early 2022, according to officials, and will be reviewed by the Lompoc Planning Commission and Lompoc City Council. Community input also will be weighed.
Residents are encouraged to visit the Streetscape Multi-Modal Improvements Project website and watch the presentation recording before participating in the survey. Both can be found at www.cityoflompoc.com/streetscape.
The survey will remain open until Sept. 27, a city spokeswoman said.
Lompoc Recreation offering lifeguard training course
The Lompoc Recreation Division will host a lifeguard training course beginning Friday, Sept. 10, that is available to those 15 years and older.
A pre-course will be held from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10. The three-day training course will be held from 8:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, Sunday, Sept. 12, and Sunday, Set. 19, at the Lompoc Aquatic Center, 207 W. College Ave.
The course will be offered in a blended-learning format, consisting of classroom activities, virtual learning and hands-on practice. Participants will learn about accident prevention, lifeguarding techniques, emergency systems, water-rescue skills, basic life support (CPR/AED) and first aid.
Upon course completion, participants will receive an American Red Cross certification in lifeguarding, CPR and first aid.
The fee to register is $200 and may be refunded to Lompoc residents who apply to the program and are hired within 30 days of successfully completing the course, a recreation center spokesperson said.
To register, contact the Lompoc Recreation Division at 805-875-8100, or go to https://apm.activecommunities.com/lompocrecreation. A valid email address is required at registration.
Old Artesia Schoolhouse opens monthly to public
Lompoc's historic Artesia Schoolhouse is open from 2 to 4 p.m. on the fourth Saturday of each month for locals to visit and learn about the town's history. There is no charge, but a $1 donation is appreciated.
The schoolhouse was built in 1876 and was the first county school in use in the Lompoc Valley until its closure in 1961.
On view are old school desks, ink wells, old books and even a dollhouse made to look like Artesia with students at their desks.
The school museum is located at 115 W. Chestnut Ave., and will next be open on Sept. 25.
For more information, call 805-736-9442.