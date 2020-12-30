About Town: Lompoc Christmas tree recycling Jan. 4-8; city issues draft copy of performance, evaluation report; final skate park meeting Jan. 14

Christmas tree recycling program offered
Lompoc's Solid Waste Division has contracted with West Coast Arborists to collect and recycle Christmas trees from residences the week of Monday, Jan. 4, to Friday, Jan. 8.
The service is free of charge to residents.
Solid waste collection customers should place their trees 3 feet away from their refuse containers by 7 a.m. on their scheduled trash collection day during the week of Jan. 4.
Residents who miss the home tree collection are invited to drop their trees off free of charge at the Lompoc Landfill, 700 Avalon St. Flocked trees cannot be recycled, and must be cut up and placed in the trash bin or disposed of at the landfill for a fee.
Prior to recycling the trees, all decorations and tree stands must be removed. Once they are collected, West Coast Arborists will grind the trees into mulch. The mulch then will be used as landscape material throughout the city.
In regard to solid waste collection, that service will not be offered on Friday, Jan. 1. Trash collection will be pushed back by one day due to the New Year's holiday.
In addition, the Lompoc Landfill will be closed on Jan. 1.
City of Lompoc issues draft copy of performance, evaluation report
The city of Lompoc has prepared a draft copy of the 2019-20 Consolidated Annual Performance and Evaluation Report (CAPER) on activities funded with federal Community Development Block Grant funds between July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2020.
The report details achievements in reaching community development goals, established in approved Consolidated Plan documents, using CDBG funds.
City officials are making the draft plan available for public comment and review for a seven-business day public comment period, from Dec. 18 to 30. The report is available for review at www.cityoflompoc.ca.us.
All interested parties are invited to email c_ovalle@ci.lompoc.ca.us, or submit written comments to: CDBG Program, City of Lompoc, 100 Civic Center Plaza, Lompoc, CA 93436; Attention: Chanel Ovalle, community development program manager.
Final College Park skate park meeting set for Jan. 14
The final virtual community meeting about a proposed new skate park at College Park is slated for 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 14, via Zoom.
The city of Lompoc is applying for state Proposition 68 grant funding to design and construct a new community and skate park at College Park, and is seeking the public’s input on the project.
Residents are encouraged to participate in the meeting for an opportunity to review preliminary designs.
The link to join the Zoom meeting and dial-in information will be posted on the College Park Proposition 68 Construction Project webpage a few days prior to the meeting.
As another means of gathering public input, community members are invited to fill out a College Park project survey.
Lompoc Public Library kicks off winter reading challenge
Readers of all ages can join the Lompoc Public Library's free, wintertime reading challenge from now through Feb. 28.
To participate, readers must first register at cityoflompoc.beanstack.org/reader365?fbclid=IwAR0X5owI2e5-jIMw6xrYDDlbUzy-TK9TMJPd3GGIRqm51Gzu1_vyCt8O3H8
The Lompoc Public Library System buildings are closed to the public, but patrons still can access online resources and can receive materials through a limited, contactless pickup service.
For more information, visit cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/library or call 805-875-8775
