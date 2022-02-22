Lompoc City Council to consider broadband plan, map adoption
The Lompoc City Council will consider adopting an updated electoral districts map based on the 2020 census when it meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 1, in the Council Chambers at Lompoc City Hall.
Other items on the agenda include discussion of changing the method for filling vacancies to allow for some city commissions to appointment commissioners from outside an appointing council member’s district; authorization for the adoption of a memorandum of understanding with Santa Barbara County Association of Governments to include a financial contribution to participate in a regional broadband strategic plan; and adding Article 6 to the Lompoc Municipal Code to mandate organic waste disposal reduction.
The meeting will be broadcast live on Comcast Channel 23 and on the radio at KPEG 100.9 FM. The meeting also will be livestreamed at www.cityoflompoc.com in the View City Council Meeting Videos section under the City Council tab.
In-person attendance is permitted which requires that only unvaccinated attendees wear masks while indoors.
Those who cannot attend in person may submit a comment during oral communications or on a specific agenda item by calling 805-875-8201 before the close of public comment on the agenda item. Three minutes are allotted for each comment.
As an alternative to calling, virtual attendees may submit comments via email to s_haddon@ci.lompoc.ca.us not later than 4 p.m. Tuesday, March 1.
Lompoc facilities no longer require indoor masking for vaccinated
Lompoc no longer requires indoor masking for vaccinated visitors to city facilities as of last week.
In accordance with state public health guidance, universal masking still will be required in specific settings including public transit, schools, child care facilities, shelters, health-care settings and correctional facilities.
Otherwise, only unvaccinated residents in the county will be required to wear masks in public indoor spaces such as restaurants, stores and other businesses.
The California Department of Public Health suggests that although indoor masking requirements have been updated, members of the community, including those fully vaccinated, are encouraged to consider their personal risk in the months ahead as the virus continues to circulate.
COVID-19 shot clinics offering first, second and booster doses are available countywide. Locations can be viewed at publichealthsbc.org/vaccine/.
Additional information about the COVID-19 response in Santa Barbara County, including testing sites, isolation and quarantine guidance, and data is available at publichealthsbc.org.
For local information and resources, visit www.cityoflompoc.com/community/coronavirus-local-information-and-resources.
Registration open for Lompoc teen conference
The Lompoc Youth Commission will host the eighth annual TOTAL (Teaching Our Teens As Leaders) Conference from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday, March 25, at the Dick DeWees Community & Senior Center.
The event — which will feature a keynote speaker and breakout sessions that are designed to teach, motivate, empower, energize and inspire participants — is open to all junior high and high school students.
The conference will kick off at 8:30 a.m. with check-in and a light breakfast. The program will begin at 9 a.m. and conclude at 2 p.m.
The featured keynote speaker is Melvin Adams, a two-time NCAA All-American basketball player and team captain of the Harlem Globetrotters.
The day includes breakfast, lunch and breakout sessions.
Preregistration is recommended prior to the event. Registration is $15 per student and can be made by calling the Anderson Recreation Center at 805-875-8100 or visiting 125 W. Walnut Ave. during normal business hours from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Registration also can be completed online at apm.activecommunities.com/lompocrecreation.
AYSO seeking nominations for board members
The Lompoc American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) is accepting nominations for board members.
Those interested in applying can contact Lompoc Regional Commissioner Meghan Stallworth at meghan5316@icloud.com by Thursday, Feb. 28.
Voting and appointments will be made on Monday, March 7.
AARP volunteers offering free tax prep services through April 13
Lompoc AARP Foundation IRS-certified Tax-Aide volunteers are taking tax preparation appointments from members of the community now through April 13.
The 2021 tax deadline is April 18.
Members of the community are invited to contact 805-717-1302 to set up a tax document drop-off time at a location to be disclosed.
Documents to be left with tax preparers after proof of identification is provided include all 2021 tax documentation and 2020 tax returns.
Once a client's return is completed, pickup will be arranged.
The service is free of charge and open to all taxpayers.
For more information, visit aarp.org/taxdocs.