About Town: Lompoc Concert Association show, Bake sale fundraiser

Goeckeritz to headline Lompoc Concert Association show
Acclaimed flutist Jeannine Goeckeritz is set to headline the Lompoc Concert Association’s next show, scheduled for Friday, March 13.
The concert is slated to begin at 7:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, 925 North F St. Single tickets are $25 for adults and $5 for students.
Goeckeritz has entertained audiences around the world with her captivating live performances, expressive style and inspiring music, according to the Lompoc Concert Association. As a performing artist, she has toured throughout the U.S. and Europe, including a private concert at the renowned Žofín Palace in Prague for heads of government and the U.S. ambassador.
For more information on the Lompoc show, call 805-588-5971 or visit the Lompoc Concert Association’s website at www.lompocconcert.org.
Dog rescue to hold bake sale fundraiser
Shadow’s Fund Dog Rescue will host a "St. Pittie's Day" bake sale fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, March 13, in front of Walmart, 701 W. Central Ave. ("St. Pittie's Day" refers to a campaign started by the ASPCA to encourage the adoption of pit bulls.)
A variety of homemade baked goods and dog treats will be available for purchase. Gift baskets also will be raffled off, with raffle tickets available for $1.
All of the proceeds, according to organizers, will be used to support Shadow’s Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to the rescue and rehoming of senior dogs, dogs labeled as pit bulls, and dogs with a treatable injury or illness.
For more information, contact Bea Rains at 805-736-3034.
Knights of Columbus to hold St. Patty's dinner
The Knights of Columbus Council 3570 will sponsor its annual St. Patrick's Day Corned Beef and Cabbage dinner on Saturday, March 14, at the La Purisima Catholic Church Hall, at the intersection of West Olive Avenue and South I Street.
The dinner will include corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, bread, butter and dessert. Tickets are $12 for people 13 and older, and $7 for children 12 and younger. Dinner for pre-paid tickets will be served at 5:45 p.m., while service for tickets sold at the door will start at 6:15. Dinner service will end at 7:30. All are welcome.
You have free articles remaining.
To purchase tickets, contact Mike Moore at 805-735-3423 (leave a message if no answer) or email recorder3570@yahoo.com. Checks also can be mailed, with sender's name and return address, to the Knights of Columbus, 523 E. Chestnut Ave., Lompoc, CA 93436. Tickets also are available at the La Purisima Catholic Church Parish Hall office.
Sen. Jackson to speak at Women's History Month celebration
The Lompoc-Vandenberg branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) will host a Women's History Month celebration on Saturday, March 21, with state Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson serving as the keynote speaker. Anyone wishing to attend is encouraged to RSVP by Saturday, March 14.
The event, themed "100 Years of Progress: From the Voting Booth to the Boardroom," will begin at 10 a.m. at the Sage Restaurant, 4300 Club House Road in Vandenberg Village. The cost for brunch is $25.
RSVPs can be made by calling Pam Buchanan at 805-588-2916 or emailing lompocvandenberg-ca@aauw.net. Checks can be mailed to Lompoc-Vandenberg AAUW, P.O. Box 2523, Lompoc, CA 93438.
Elks Lodge to host dinner/auction to benefit Scout Troop
The Lompoc Elks Lodge is inviting community members to attend a fundraising dinner and auction it will host to benefit Scout Troop 2274 at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14.
Tickets to the event are $30. The meal will include barbecue chicken and beef, bread, beans and a salad. The auction will include local products, patriotic memorabilia and cakes.
The funds will be used to help send the local Scout troop to Philmont National Scout Ranch in New Mexico, according to the Elks Lodge.
Tickets are available at the Box Shop (740 North H St.), Tom's Burgers (115 E. College Ave.), and Wilkerson Chiropractic (415 E. Ocean Ave.).
Alpha Club to host garage/rummage sale
The Alpha Club of Lompoc will hold a garage/rummage sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 21, at the Alpha Clubhouse, 704 E. Ocean Ave.
Community members are encouraged by the club to stop by and see what goodies can be found.
For more information, call Bobbie at 805-598-9411.