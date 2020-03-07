About Town: Lompoc Concert Association show, Bake sale fundraiser

All of the proceeds, according to organizers, will be used to support Shadow’s Fund, a nonprofit dedicated to the rescue and rehoming of senior dogs, dogs labeled as pit bulls, and dogs with a treatable injury or illness.

For more information, contact Bea Rains at 805-736-3034.

Knights of Columbus to hold St. Patty's dinner

The Knights of Columbus Council 3570 will sponsor its annual St. Patrick's Day Corned Beef and Cabbage dinner on Saturday, March 14, at the La Purisima Catholic Church Hall, at the intersection of West Olive Avenue and South I Street.

The dinner will include corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots, bread, butter and dessert. Tickets are $12 for people 13 and older, and $7 for children 12 and younger. Dinner for pre-paid tickets will be served at 5:45 p.m., while service for tickets sold at the door will start at 6:15. Dinner service will end at 7:30. All are welcome.

