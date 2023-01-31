Council seeking community input on goals, budget priorities 

The Lompoc City Council is seeking the community's input as the council establishes its 2023-25 goals and budget priorities that will guide future budget discussions and decisions made by the council.

Lompoc residents and business owners are asked to complete the online 2023-25 Goals and Budget Priorities Survey, which will be available at www.cityoflompoc.com until 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6.

