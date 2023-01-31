Council seeking community input on goals, budget priorities
The Lompoc City Council is seeking the community's input as the council establishes its 2023-25 goals and budget priorities that will guide future budget discussions and decisions made by the council.
Lompoc residents and business owners are asked to complete the online 2023-25 Goals and Budget Priorities Survey, which will be available at www.cityoflompoc.com until 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 6.
Members of the public without internet access are welcome to use the computers at the Lompoc Public Library or at Lompoc City Hall.
Fire Department accepting vendor apps for fireworks stands
Vendor applications are being accepted from established nonprofit organizations within Lompoc's city limits to sell "safe-and-sane" fireworks.
The deadline to submit an application either online via the city's website or in person at Lompoc Fire Station 51 is 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Qualified applicants will be chosen through a lottery method for one of six stands located within the city limits, according to local officials. First priority will be given to new applicants.
Applications are available on the city's website at www.cityoflompoc.com, and hard copies will be available at Lompoc Fire Station 51, 115 South G St., between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. An adult representative of the applying organization must pick up applications at the fire station.
Applicants will be notified by Feb. 15 if their application did not meet the requirements for consideration, officials said.
The lottery for determining which qualifying nonprofit organizations will receive firework sale permits is set to take place Feb. 23.
All nonprofit organizations whose applications have been selected will have until March 31 to submit the required information.
Nonprofit groups granted a permit in 2022 are not typically eligible for this year's lottery but still can apply for a potential alternate position in the instance there are fewer than six new applicants accepted and approved.
For questions about the process, contact 805-875-8063.
CommUnify to throw ‘Community Day Celebration’
Local nonprofit CommUnify is set to debut a "2-1-1 Community Day Celebration" in Lompoc on Saturday, Feb. 11, which coincides with National 2-1-1 Day that promotes connecting people to free health and human services in their community.
The cost-free event, slated to take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Lompoc's Dick DeWees Community Center, will feature more than 50 booths hosted by local and county organizations, food truck vendors The Birria Boyz and Oak & Smoke BBQ, kids' activities, live entertainment and door prizes.
The Dick DeWees Center is located 1120 West Ocean Avenue.
Some organizations and nonprofits in attendance will include Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, First Five, Community Health Centers, and Community Partners in Education, each providing information to attendees. The Department of Social Services, ReadySBC, Savie Health, Behavioral Wellness, and Office of Emergency Management are also slated to attend, offering resources, giveaways, no-cost vaccines and health screenings and assessments for both children and adults.
Sandy Silva of 95.7 The Beat’s morning show will be on-site, and West Coast folk/rock duo Gates & Goodell will provide live music alongside Lompoc’s "Whose House Is This?" band.
Guest speakers will include 3rd District Supervisor Joan Hartmann and Mayor Jenelle Osborne.
“It is our hope that this year’s 2-1-1 Community Day Celebration is the first of many more to come,” said Patricia Keelean, CEO of CommUnify. “With so many Santa Barbara County organizations on our 2-1-1 HelpLine’s referral list, an event like this shines a bright spotlight on the vital work they do for residents countywide, and in a sense brings the ‘call center to the community,’ providing face-to-face contact with these valuable resources available to them."
For more information, visit www.CommUnifySB.org or contact CommUnify Communications Manager Joni Kelly at 805-964-8857 ext. #1109, or via email at jkelly@CommUnifySB.org.
Lompoc Library issues call for local artists
The Lompoc Public Library has issued a call for artists who would like to be considered as featured exhibitors at the library’s Grossman Gallery during 2022-24 calendar years.
All Central Coast artists 18 years and older are invited to apply before the Thursday, Feb. 16 deadline. Exceptions to the age requirement are granted at the discretion of the Art Advisory Committee.
Artists who would like to be considered must deliver at least six framed/ finished exhibit-ready pieces to the Grossman Gallery between 4 and 4:30 p.m. Feb. 16, and retrieve them after 6 p.m. once the Lompoc Public Library’s Art Advisory Committee has concluded its meeting to evaluate submissions.
Properly framed work samples will be evaluated for technique, expression and stylish achievement, according to committee guidelines.
Exhibits can include two-dimensional paintings, photography and mixed media, and must not protrude more than 6 inches from the wall when hung.
The duration of each artist exhibition is estimated to be one to two months. One- and two-person shows are permitted.
In addition, a smaller-scale exhibition also will be hosted at the Village Library in Vandenberg Village, 3755 Constellation Road, as a continuation of the Grossman Gallery's featured event.
The Grossman Gallery is located at 501 E. North Ave., inside of the Lompoc Public Library.
For more information, contact Art Advisory Committee Chair Sherrie Chavez at 805-757-1485 or the library administration at 805-875-8787, or go to cityoflompoc.com/library.