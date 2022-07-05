Chamber committee raising funds for sign restoration project
The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Committee in partnership with local muralist Ann Thompson is seeking to raise $6,000 for the restoration of a Santa Rita Wine sign located at the southern entrance of Lompoc.
The sign's design celebrates the local wine industry and the city's connection to the Santa Rita Hills wine region that borders the valley.
Funds raised for the "Gateway to the Santa Rita Wine Sign Restoration" campaign will cover the cost of supplies, artist fees and future maintenance, as well as assist the volunteer-based EDC committee to achieve their goal to further beautify the city, a chamber spokeswoman said.
EDC committee members believe that city beatification is significant in helping to make Lompoc visually desirable, not only to community members, but visitors, the spokeswoman said. She noted that beautification also brings uniqueness to "underperforming areas."
Once the mural project is completed, the committee will kick off another round of fundraising for a second restoration project — a sign at the old defunct drive-in located at the north entrance of Lompoc.
To donate to the Santa Rita Wine sign project, checks annotated with “Santa Rita Wine Sign” can be made payable to: Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce Community Development Foundation, and mailed to P.O. Box 626, Lompoc, CA 93438.
Lompoc hospital to host lecture on future of robotic surgery
The future of robotic surgery is here.
General and bariatric surgeon, Dr. Christopher Taglia, will present an informative lecture about the use of robot-assisted surgery Wednesday, June 29 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Lompoc Valley Medical Center's Ocean’s Seven Café.
The event is presented as part of the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation's lecture series.
The Intuitive da Vinci XI Single Console Robotic System has been in use at the hospital for a variety of surgical procedures, including hernia repair, bariatric (weight loss) procedures, colon cancer, gallbladder and more, a hospital spokeswoman said.
Since its inception, the da Vinci has been used at LVMC for almost 150 surgeries and procedures, she noted.
The technology used in minimally invasive surgery, allows physicians to perform many complex procedures with more control and flexibility resulting in shorter hospitalization stays, reduced pain and discomfort for the patient, faster recovery time, smaller incisions and minimal scarring.
As part of the lecture, Dr. Taglia will discuss:
• Applications of robot-assisted surgery
• Potential benefits of surgical technology
• Predicted changes in robotic surgery
• Videos depicting the technology in use
Masks still are required per California Public Health regulations while inside the hospital, and all visitors will be screened at the entrance.
For more information on the Lompoc Hospital District Foundation, visit lhdfoundation.org.
Movies at Ryon Park continue through July 23
The Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division will present Movies in the Park summer programming at Ryon Memorial Park through July 23.
The outdoor family-friendly event is free and open to the public.
Movies will be shown on a giant inflatable screen in the old section of Ryon Park starting at dusk, or 8 p.m., for each showtime.
The remaining shows are "Spiderman: No Way Home" on Saturday, July 9 and an event finale screening of "Clifford the Big Red Dog" on Saturday, July 23.
Families are invited to bring low-back chairs, blankets and snacks, though some movie snacks will be available for purchase at the event.
No vaping, smoking or consumption of alcohol is permitted, and pets are not allowed.
For more information, contact the Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division at 805-875-8100.