About Town: Lompoc events, services affected by coronavirus pandemic

We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Coronavirus prompts widespread cancellations, postponements

As the COVID-19 outbreak continues, local events have been canceled, postponed or otherwise altered in an effort to maintain social distancing and limit the spread of this coronavirus. Here is an updated list of the would-be upcoming Lompoc-area events that have been affected thus far, plus services available during the health crisis: