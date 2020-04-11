About Town: Lompoc events, services affected by coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus prompts widespread cancellations, postponements
As the COVID-19 outbreak continues, local events have been canceled, postponed or otherwise altered in an effort to maintain social distancing and limit the spread of this coronavirus. Here is an updated list of the would-be upcoming Lompoc-area events that have been affected thus far, plus services available during the health crisis:
- Superior Home Health & Senior Services, which is based in Lompoc, has announced that it will help seniors with prescription pickups, light grocery shopping and other errands that are deemed essential. After beginning the services in Lompoc, the company has since expanded to offer them in the Santa Maria and Solvang areas. The services will be provided from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Anyone who would like to utilize them is encouraged to call 805-737-4357.
- The city of Lompoc has established an emergency operations center to help keep residents informed about issues related to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. To access the center, which is not physically open to the public, call 805-875-8071.
- Lompoc Unified School District canceled all in-person classes through the end of the 2019-20 academic year.
- The Lompoc Museum has closed indefinitely.
- The Valley of Flowers Half-Century Club has closed its doors indefinitely. Club leaders said they plan to resume the club's Friday night bingo, bunco and birthday bingo as soon as they are able.
- The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce closed its office to visitors. Chamber staff will be available during regular business hours by phone, email or appointment from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (excluding lunch break from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m.) on weekdays.
- The Lompoc Chamber postponed the Lompoc State of the City address that had been scheduled for April 14.
- The Lompoc Valley Festival Association canceled the 2020 SpringFest celebration, which was scheduled for April 17 through 19.
- The Lompoc Music Association canceled its music scholarship auditions that had been planned for April 18.
- The Lompoc and Village libraries are closed indefinitely.
- The Kiwanis Track and Field Meet, which was scheduled for April 26, was canceled by the city.
- The city of Lompoc temporarily canceled all recreation and senior programs, with the exception of the Community Action Commission Senior Nutrition program and Brown Bag program.
- The Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center and Lompoc Aquatic Center have been closed indefinitely.
- The Alpha Club of Lompoc postponed its Spring Garden Tour and Tea event that was to be held May 2.
