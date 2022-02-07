Lompoc Family YMCA aims to raise $90K during annual campaign
The Lompoc Family YMCA announced a $90,000 fundraising goal for its upcoming 2022 annual campaign, which will provide outreach programming, financial assistance and access to opportunities for those in need.
According to a YMCA spokesman, every dollar raised in the annual campaign is applied to placing kids and families in need into YMCA programs, including full-day child care and outdoor fitness programming for all ages.
Each year, the YMCA provides more than $100,000 in financial assistance to families and individuals for membership or programs such as child care, camp, sports and after-school programs, the spokesman said.
This year’s campaign kicked off Feb. 3, with co-campaign chairs Bruce Coggin and Cristi Brooks-Montgomery heading up the fundraiser to ensure the goal is met.
Next up, South Side Coffee will host an “Y-I Love you Day” on Feb. 14, when the day's sales will go to support the YMCA. South Side Coffee is located at 105 South H St.
Donations to the YMCA can be made at the Lompoc Family YMCA, 201 W. College Ave., or by calling 805-736-3483.
For more information on the annual campaign, visit ciymca.org.
AARP volunteers offering free tax prep services through April 13
Lompoc AARP Foundation IRS-certified Tax-Aide volunteers are taking tax preparation appointments from members of the community now through April 13.
The 2021 tax deadline is April 18.
Members of the community are invited to contact 805-717-1302 to set up a tax document drop-off time at a location to be disclosed.
Documents to be left with tax preparers after proof of identification is provided include all 2021 tax documentation and 2020 tax returns.
Once a client's return is completed, pickup will be arranged.
The service is free of charge and open to all taxpayers.
For more information, visit aarp.org/taxdocs.
Lompoc High School Alumni Association offering scholarships to alum
Lompoc High School Alumni Association is offering three $1,000 scholarships to both Lompoc High School graduates and graduating seniors who are attending college or vocational school.
Seniors who have attended Lompoc High for grades 9-12 and are a dependent of a member of the Lompoc High School Alumni Association are eligible for the scholarship and can apply by downloading the Common Application on their Senior Counseling Google Classroom. An Additional Information form also must be picked up in the Counseling Office.
Applications must be submitted by Monday, March 14.
Scholarship eligibility requirements for Lompoc High School graduates who are currently enrolled in at least 12 units at a university, community college or vocational school include: four years of attendance at Lompoc High School and membership in the Lompoc High School Alumni Association.
Applications for college students are available at the Lompoc High School counseling office, 515 West College Ave., or by downloading it at lompochighalumni.com. Further questions can be directed to Rosa Chavez at lhsmom54@yahoo.com. The deadline to submit an application is Monday, April 25.
Any Lompoc High School graduate interested in becoming a member of the Lompoc High School Alumni Association can visit www.lompochighalumni.com. A lifetime membership costs $30.
Buellton Wine & Chili Fest returns to Flying Flags RV Resort
The annual Wine & Chili Festival will return to Flying Flags RV Resort in Buellton on Sunday, March 20, showcasing a lineup of wineries, breweries and spirits, as well as retail vendors, live music and food trucks.
The one-day event will run from 12 to 4:30 p.m. and feature a community salsa and chili cook-off competition.
The family-friendly festival will feature live music by entertainment by Paradise Kings and DJ FIU. Additional details on entertainment are forthcoming.
Hot Chili tickets for attendees 21 years and up are $55 and include a souvenir wine glass, unlimited wine, craft beer and spirit tasting. For guests 13 to 20 years old, the Mild Chili ticket is $20 with no alcohol.
Tickets at the door will be $65 for general admission Hot Chili tickets, and $25 for Mild Chili tickets for guests under 21. No exceptions will be made.
Event tickets and ride safe transportation tickets from Santa Barbara, Goleta, Santa Maria and Lompoc, all can be purchased online at www.BuelltonWineandChiliFestival.com or by calling the Buellton Chamber of Commerce at 805-688-7829.
No walkup transportation tickets will be sold at bus departures.