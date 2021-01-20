About Town: Lompoc Fire Department accepting vendor applications for fireworks stands

Fire Department accepting vendor applications for fireworks stands
Vendor applications now are being accepted from established nonprofit organizations within Lompoc's city limits to sell so-called safe-and-sane fireworks.
Qualified applicants chosen by lottery are limited to six sale stands and locations in the city. First priority is given to new applicants.
Applications are available on the city's website at www.cityoflompoc.com, and at Lompoc Fire Station 1, 115 South G St., between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. An adult representative of the applying organization must pick up applications at the fire station.
The deadline to submit an application either online via the city's website or in-person at Lompoc Fire Station 1 is 5 p.m. Feb. 1.
Applicants will be notified by Feb. 15 if their application did not meet the requirements for consideration.
The lottery for determining which qualifying nonprofit organizations will receive firework sale permits is set to take place Feb. 25.
All nonprofit organizations whose applications have been selected will have until March 31 to submit the required information.
Nonprofit groups granted a permit in 2020 are not typically eligible for this year's lottery but still can apply.
Last year’s nonprofit groups will be considered for an alternate position and entered into the lottery in the event there are fewer than six new applicants accepted and approved.
For questions about the process, contact 805-875-8063.
Beattie Park playground and fitness area sees progress
Progress is continuing on Lompoc's grant-funded Beattie Park playground and fitness area, according to city officials.
Once completed, the project will become the county's largest inclusive playground.
The playground and fitness area should be open to the community by mid-February, at the latest.
Great Western Installation Inc. is constructing the project, under contract from the city of Lompoc, with funds provided by Proposition 68 grant funding and Lompoc Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds.
Lompoc Public Library kicks off winter reading challenge
Readers of all ages can join the Lompoc Public Library's free, wintertime reading challenge from now through Feb. 28.
To participate, readers must first register at cityoflompoc.beanstack.org/reader365?fbclid=IwAR0X5owI2e5-jIMw6xrYDDlbUzy-TK9TMJPd3GGIRqm51Gzu1_vyCt8O3H8
The Lompoc Public Library System buildings are closed to the public, but patrons still can access online resources and can receive materials through a limited, contactless pickup service.
For more information, visit cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/library or call 805-875-8775
Help is here for Lompoc small businesses
Information on the California Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program can be accessed at https://conta.cc/2LdPEO8.
For updates, follow the Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce & Visitor's Bureau Facebook page for the latest business resources.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!