About Town: Lompoc Foursquare Church hosting barbecue for Boys & Girls Club

Lompoc Boys & Girls Club hosting barbecue fundraiser
Lompoc Foursquare Church on Saturday, Jan. 30, will host a drive-through barbecue fundraiser to benefit the Lompoc Boys & Girls Club teen center's multi-use court installation project.
Meals to be prepared by Village Coffee Stop Café will consist of a whole tri-tip, beans, salad and garlic bread and will feed a family of four.
Meals can be picked up between 3 and 5 p.m. Saturday at Lompoc Foursquare Church, located at 125 North C St.
Tickets can be purchased directly at the Boys & Girls Club of Lompoc, Foursquare church or online at eventbrite.com/e/drive-through-bbq-fundraiser-for-united-boys-and-girls-club-lompoc-tickets-133778205213
Lompoc High School Alumni Association offering scholarships to alum
Lompoc High School Alumni Association is offering three $1,000 scholarships to both Lompoc High School graduates and graduating seniors who are attending college or vocational school.
Lompoc High seniors who have attended the school for four years and are a dependent of a member of the Lompoc High School Alumni Association are eligible for the scholarship and can apply by downloading the application at lompochighschool.lusd.org/services/counseling.
Additional information can be picked up at the campus counseling office. Applications must be submitted by March 15.
Scholarship eligibility requirements for Lompoc High School graduates who are currently attending a university, community college or vocational school and are enrolled in at least 12 units, include: four years of attendance at Lompoc High School and membership in the Lompoc High School Alumni Association.
Applications for college students are available at the Lompoc High School counseling office, 515 West College Ave., or can be downloaded at www.lompochighalumni.com. Applications are due May 3.
Any Lompoc High School graduate interested in becoming a member of the Lompoc High School Alumni Association can visit www.lompochighalumni.com. A lifetime membership costs $30.
Fire Department accepting vendor applications for fireworks stands
Vendor applications now are being accepted from established nonprofit organizations within Lompoc's city limits to sell so-called safe-and-sane fireworks.
Qualified applicants chosen by lottery are limited to six sale stands and locations in the city. First priority is given to new applicants.
Applications are available on the city's website at www.cityoflompoc.com, and at Lompoc Fire Station 1, 115 South G St., between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. An adult representative of the applying organization must pick up applications at the fire station.
The deadline to submit an application either online via the city's website or in-person at Lompoc Fire Station 1 is 5 p.m. Feb. 1.
Applicants will be notified by Feb. 15 if their application did not meet the requirements for consideration.
The lottery for determining which qualifying nonprofit organizations will receive firework sale permits is set to take place Feb. 25.
All nonprofit organizations whose applications have been selected will have until March 31 to submit the required information.
Nonprofit groups granted a permit in 2020 are not typically eligible for this year's lottery but still can apply.
Last year’s nonprofit groups will be considered for an alternate position and entered into the lottery in the event there are fewer than six new applicants accepted and approved.
For questions about the process, contact 805-875-8063.
Lompoc Public Library kicks off winter reading challenge
Readers of all ages can join the Lompoc Public Library's free, wintertime reading challenge from now through Feb. 28.
To participate, readers must first register at cityoflompoc.beanstack.org/reader365?fbclid=IwAR0X5owI2e5-jIMw6xrYDDlbUzy-TK9TMJPd3GGIRqm51Gzu1_vyCt8O3H8
The Lompoc Public Library System buildings are closed to the public, but patrons still can access online resources and can receive materials through a limited, contactless pickup service.
For more information, visit cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/library or call 805-875-8775.
