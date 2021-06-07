Lompoc schools hold graduations this week
Lompoc schools will hold in-person commencement ceremonies this week, with some modifications that include social distancing and mask wearing for students and guests.
Maple High School graduates will sport their caps and gowns at 1 p.m. Wednesday on the back lawn of the campus.
Lompoc High School's commencement will take place at 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Huyck Stadium.
Cabrillo High School will host its ceremony at 2:30 p.m. Thursday on the campus football field.
All students are required to register their guests prior to the ceremonies by contacting their respective school counselors or activities department.
To ensure that family and friends unable to attend in-person graduation ceremonies can participate, the district plans to livestream the events.
Links to the ceremonies will be sent through the ParentSquare app and also posted on the Lompoc Unified School District's website and social media platforms, according to Brian Jaramillo, executive director of education services for the district.
YMCA accepting registrations, sponsorships for annual golf tournament
The Lompoc Family YMCA is accepting registrations, sponsorships and donations for the 21st Annual Kid’s For Character golf tournament — or “The Ketrenia Klassic,” in memory of the late Ketrenia Hall.
The event will be held at the Lompoc Mission Club on Friday, July 30.
The charity tournament provides funds to support Lompoc Valley youth and families taking part in YMCA camps, programs and membership opportunities.
Awards, raffle, and a live and silent auction will promptly follow the tournament.
According to Tommy Speidel, regional executive director, support from the community, businesses, members, and volunteers helped the YMCA navigate an incredibly challenging last year.
This year's event will be in memory of Ketrenia Hall, wife of Lompoc Family YMCA board member James M. Hall.
Ketrenia Hall, who died in 2013, was named Channel Islands YMCA Golden Triangle Award winner in 2002 for her various roles as a volunteer.
She also was Lompoc Woman of the Year in 2011, volunteered with La Purisima Concepcion Catholic Church, and was a member of the Human Services Commission and Beta Sigma Phi.
To register, sponsor or for other information, visit https://www.ciymca.org/lompoc-golf-tournament or contact Kathryn Thompson at 805-736-3483, or Kathryn.Thompson@ciymca.org.
Nominations now accepted for spring yard beautification contest
The Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission is now accepting nominations from Lompoc homes and businesses for the spring yard beautification contest.
Judging for the yard beautification contest, known formerly as the Say It With Flowers contest, will begin Monday, June 21, and run through Friday, June 25.
Yards will be judged on visual appeal, maintenance, imagination, water conservation, artistic impact and other new criteria to include more than just flowers.
Members of the Lompoc Beautification & Appearance Commission will judge locations while driving around Lompoc assessing those homes and businesses nominated.
Only yards that can be seen while in a vehicle from the street will be considered this year, and no backyards will be judged. Judges also may consider residences and businesses without a nomination.
Winners will be announced Thursday, July 1.
Yard nominations may be submitted by calling Kathleen at 805-875-8034, or submitting an email to k_forbes@ci.lompoc.ca.us.
LVMC offering new 12-month nurse graduate residency program
Lompoc Valley Medical Center is offering a graduate residency program geared for new registered nurses.
A free informational luncheon about the program along with a tour will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. June 29 at the Ocean’s Seven Café in the hospital.
The 12-month residency program will be led by LVMC nurse educator Brianna Bonner.
New registered nurses interested in attending the luncheon can RSVP by June 24 to Bonner at bonnerb@lompocvmc.com.
Hired candidates will start orientation/training in LVMC’s Medical Surgical-Telemetry Department for up to eight weeks as they develop a basic nursing foundation.
The program includes two weeks of didactic classroom coursework.
Upon completion of the eight-week program, new nurses will spend time orienting in one of LVMC’s clinical departments, including critical care, surgery, emergency and labor and delivery.
During the program, each candidate will gain certifications during their orientation in advanced cardiac life support, pediatric advanced life support, National Institute stroke scale and neonatal resuscitation program.
Those interested may apply for the residency program at the Careers tab located at lompocvmc.com.
Lompoc Recreation Division to offer summer drop-in camp
The Lompoc Recreation Division has opened registration for this year's summer drop-in camp.
Camp runs from June 21 through Aug. 13 and will be held at the Anderson Recreation Center from 12:30 to 5:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. The program is open to children ages 6 to 12.
The weekly fee per child is $25, with a $5 sibling discount for households with multiple children enrolled.
Preregistration is required to secure a spot this summer, as space is limited.
For more information on how to register, contact Lompoc Parks and Recreation at 805-875-8100.