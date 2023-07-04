Lompoc High alumni car cruise fundraiser set for July 14 

This year's Lompoc High School alumni car cruise is set for Friday, July 14 from 5-7 p.m., with a goal to exceed the 2022 event that drew 250 cars and trucks that helped raise $5,000 for the Alumni Association Scholarship Fund, according to event organizers.

The cruise, which is the largest annual fundraiser for the alumni scholarship fund, will take place in conjunction with Old Town Market which kicks off Friday, July 7 and is held every Friday through Aug. 11 in downtown Lompoc.

0
0
0
0
0