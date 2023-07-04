Lompoc High alumni car cruise fundraiser set for July 14
This year's Lompoc High School alumni car cruise is set for Friday, July 14 from 5-7 p.m., with a goal to exceed the 2022 event that drew 250 cars and trucks that helped raise $5,000 for the Alumni Association Scholarship Fund, according to event organizers.
The cruise, which is the largest annual fundraiser for the alumni scholarship fund, will take place in conjunction with Old Town Market which kicks off Friday, July 7 and is held every Friday through Aug. 11 in downtown Lompoc.
Participating vehicles will convene at Lompoc Civic Center and roll down South C Street, westward toward L Street and eastbound on Ocean Ave.
The cost to enter is $20 per vehicle.
The alumni association this year will award three scholarships to graduating seniors of Lompoc High School and to a Lompoc High School graduate currently attending a community college, four-year university or state college, or trade school, event organizers said.
Lifestyle medicine lecture July 19
The Lompoc Hospital District Foundation’s Community Education Committee in collaboration with the city of Lompoc’s Recreation Department will present a series of free community lectures at the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center, 1120 W. Ocean Ave.
Starting Wednesday at 6 p.m., the first lecture of the series will feature Jennifer Vineyard, a board-certified Internist, who will speak about “Lifestyle Medicine."
Lifestyle medicine focuses on healthy nutrition, exercise/activity, quality sleep, stress management, having purpose and connection, as well as minimizing harmful substances.
Dr. Vineyard practices internal medicine, lifestyle medicine, osteopathic manipulative treatment (OMT) and palliative care at the Lompoc Health – North Third Center.
The second lecture is slated for 6 p.m. Wednesday, July 19, when LVMC lead Registered Dietitian Hayley Esdaile will speak about “Nutrition and Diabetes Management.”
“Diet and diabetes go hand in hand and this class will teach you how to manage your blood sugar while maintaining a diet you enjoy,” Hayley said.
“This lecture will help you understand how different foods affect your blood sugar and the importance of including whole, nutrient-dense foods for your optimal health.”
Hayley currently assists with LVMC’s Bariatric Surgery service. She previously worked as an outpatient and inpatient dietitian, counseling patients on conditions such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease and weight loss.
Kiwanis Club golf tournament July 14
Lompoc Parks and Rec will host the 18th annual golf tournament in coordination with the Kiwanis Club on Friday, July 14, at Mission Club Golf Course.
The deadline to register is Monday, July 10.
The tournament — which features lunch, dinner, hors d’oeuvres, awards, raffles, mulligans and golf — benefits youth recreation scholarships and other youth enrichment programs, according to event organizers.
Golf enthusiasts of varying skill levels are encouraged to include a group of friends for the contest's four-person scramble.
Check-in time is 11 a.m., with shotgun start at 12:30 p.m.
Fees are $65 for Mission Club members; $125 per-person; $150 tee sponsors (includes tee sign); $600 business sponsors (includes tee sign and four golfers).
This year’s tournament sponsor is Kingsway Financial Advisors, with additional sponsorship opportunities still available.
For more information, Recreation Supervisor Chad Dawson at 805-875-8092.