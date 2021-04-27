About Town: Lompoc High considers buying new textbooks; welcomes community input

LHS considers buying new textbook materials; welcomes community inquiries
Lompoc Unified School District is considering purchasing new materials for Lompoc High School as part of a 2021-22 textbook adoption.
The school board, community, parents, teachers, staff and students are invited to learn more about the new materials between April 20 and May 11.
All information will be posted on the LUSD website under "Science Textbook Adoptions" at https://www.lusd.org/departments/curriculumandinstruction
City of Lompoc's customer service counter closed Fridays
The city of Lompoc's customer service counter, which was open by appointment, is closed on Fridays until further notice due to staffing shortages, according to staff.
Building division staff are available by phone at 805-875-8220 and by email at building@ci.lompoc.ca.us.
In-person bariatric surgery support group returns to LVMC
The bariatric surgery monthly support group at Lompoc Valley Medical Center is again meeting in person after an extended hiatus due to the pandemic.
The support group designed for people who have had bariatric surgery or are considering the procedure runs from 5 to 6 p.m. on the first Wednesday of every month.
The virtual login remains available for those unable to attend in person.
Masks and social distancing are required. Participants will be screened at the LVMC front entrance for COVID symptoms.
Each session includes a presentation by either program coordinator M. Cristina Ortega, registered nurse; licensed clinical social worker Christine McReynolds or registered dietitian Hayley Esdaile.
- On May 5, the group will discuss nutrition supplements with Esdaile; and
- In June, the discussion will center around the topic "Eating for Life," guided by Ortega.
Topics for following months include: "Overcoming Self-Sabotage," "Predictors of Weight Regain after Surgery," "Your New Relationship with Food" and more.
Registration is not required for the support group that is free of attend. Family members or support team members also are welcome.
For more information on upcoming topics, see the “Events” tab under Patient Resources at lompocvmc.com.
Lompoc Valley Medical Center’s bariatric surgery program is led by weight loss surgery program director Dr. Farida Bounoua, assisted by Dr. Christopher Taglia.
Required medical exams and evaluations are completed at Lompoc Health facilities. Surgeries offered at LVMC are the Roux-en-Y gastric bypass or laparoscopic sleeve gastrectomy.
For more information or to receive login details, contact Ortega at 805-737-3382.
LVMC is located at 1515 E. Ocean Ave.
City of Lompoc resumes mailing out utility bills
Lompoc's Utility Billing Division has resumed mailing out bills to city residents and businesses, according to a city spokeswoman.
Customers should expect to receive their paper bills in the coming weeks.
Due to lengthier billing cycles, the city has reduced electric and water charges for customers using the lowest tier rate rather than the typical three-tier rate used to calculate electricity and water usage bills, the spokewoman said.
Utility payments can be made via phone by calling 805-875-8255 or 805-875-8259.
Online billing is not yet active, but customers will be alerted when available, the spokeswoman said.
Payments also are being accepted via the drop box in the parking lot near the entrance to City Hall, and by mail.
Customers who would like to start or stop utility service can email utilityconnections@ci.lompoc.ca.us.
Due to the pandemic, there are currently no penalties for late utility bill payments and no utility disconnections.
