Lompoc to host Senior Fitness Day
A special day of health and fitness will be held at the Lompoc Community Track and Field from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, May 14, offering attendees an opportunity to learn more about fitness, health and nutrition.
The free event will feature a number of fitness stations on the track that are staffed by community partners.
Throughout the event, Lompoc YMCA fitness instructor Kathy Pogue will conduct tours and walks around the track, and at 10:30 a.m. instructor Julia Wells will lead Zumba Gold, an exercise designed for active older adults or those looking for a low-impact workout. At 11:30 a.m., Keith Marshall will showcase Dance Fitness, an aerobic exercise with dance movements.
The track and field, located in Huyck Stadium at Lompoc High School, features a community Fitness Zone geared for users age 50 and older, and for those with accessibility challenges or for people recovering from an illness or injury.
The Fitness Zone includes a seated hand-crank cycle, a seated leg recumbent cycle, balance walk and assisted step trainer. A leg press, horizontal chin-up station and sit-up station are available to more active users.
The event is sponsored by Lompoc Hospital District Foundation, the Healthy Lompoc Coalition, the Lompoc Family YMCA and other community partners.
Registration open for junior firefighter camp
Lompoc Parks & Recreation now is taking registrations for the annual Junior Firefighter Camp program to be hosted by the Lompoc City Fire Department Monday, June 13, through Wednesday, June 15, at Fire Station 51, 115 South G St.
The program, which is available to children ages 8 to 13, introduces young people to life as a firefighter through fun and education.
Cost to register is $50 for Lompoc residents, and $60 for nonresidents. The fee includes a T-shirt and hat.
For questions or to register, contact the Anderson Recreation Center at 805-875-8100, or stop at 125 W. Walnut Ave.
Online registration also is available at https://apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation.
Lompoc Old Town Market vendor applications being accepted
The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce is seeking vendors to participate in the weekly Old Town Market festivities set for 5 to 8 p.m. July 8 and continuing every Friday through Aug. 12.
Vendors interested in running a booth to sell nonedible products or market their business, organization or nonprofit are invited.
Vendors also may sell cottage foods at the event, prepackaged goods made in a licensed kitchen, or set up a food booth that offers made-on-site food and drinks.
Food booths must fill out a County Health Department temporary food booth form and pay a county fee.
The cost of a 10-by-10 space is $25 per night for Chamber members and $35 per night for non-Chamber members.
All participating vendors must have a current Santa Barbara County Public Health Department CFO record number and or seller's permit number.
The weekly event that will feature live music, a farmers market and free activities for kids will be held in the 100 block of South H Street.
Vendor applications are available online at http://lompoc.com/oldtownmarketapplication.pdf.
For more information, visit the Chamber’s website at lompoc.com or call the Chamber office at 805-736-4567.