About Town: Lompoc Library kicks off free winter reading challenge

Lompoc Public Library kicks off winter reading challenge
Readers of all ages can join the Lompoc Public Library's free, wintertime reading challenge from now through Feb. 28.
To participate, readers must first register at cityoflompoc.beanstack.org/reader365?fbclid=IwAR0X5owI2e5-jIMw6xrYDDlbUzy-TK9TMJPd3GGIRqm51Gzu1_vyCt8O3H8
The Lompoc Public Library System buildings are closed to the public, but patrons still can access online resources and can receive materials through a limited, contactless pickup service.
For more information, visit cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/library or call 805-875-8775
First United Methodist Church hosting Christmas Car of Lights event Dec. 11
First United Methodist Church, located at 925 North F St. in Lompoc, will host its inaugural Car of Lights Christmas Edition from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, in the church parking lot.
The drive-through event is free and will feature Christmas lights, decorated trees, Santa handing out candy canes, themed cars from movies such as "The Grinch," "The Polar Express," "The Nightmare Before Christmas" and "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer."
Contributions and nonperishable donation items will be accepted at the event for the benefit of the local Food Pantry.
Volunteers will be wearing masks and practicing social distancing
Lompoc Unified School District opens enrollment period
Lompoc Unified School District's open enrollment period runs from now through Jan. 15. Students who wish to attend a school other than their neighborhood school during the 2021-22 school year must have a parent or guardian apply for a transfer during the open enrollment period.
An application must be completed even if the child already has siblings attending a school other than their neighborhood school. Although every effort is made to keep families together, siblings are not guaranteed approval.
Transportation will not be provided for students who attend school on an approved intradistrict transfer attendance application.
Students already enrolled with a transfer need not reapply to remain at their present school. However, matriculation from elementary to middle school or from middle to high school will require the submission of a new transfer application.
The intradistrict transfer attendance application is available at www.lusd.org or at the LUSD District Office at 1301 North A St.
Applications must be submitted by email, fax, or dropped off at the District Office no later than Jan. 15, to be included in the lottery.
Additional questions can be directed to Central Attendance at 805-742-3244.
Lompoc issues Notice of Funding Availability
The city of Lompoc has issued a Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA), which makes funds available to nonprofit agencies and other organizations under the Federal Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) Program and local Human Service Funds for the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Grants will be awarded at a $15,000 minimum.
In order to apply for funding, interested applicants must attend a virtual mandatory pre-application workshop and community needs assessment at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8.
The meeting will be held via Zoom at www.zoom.us/join or can be accessed by telephone at 669-900-6833 using ID No. 845 8325 0477 and passcode 894469.
Copies of the CDBG application and application instructions are available on the city’s website at www.cityoflompoc.com. Applications also can be electronically mailed by request.
The deadline for submittal of completed applications is 3 p.m. Jan. 7.
All applications must be submitted to the Community Development Division, located at Lompoc City Hall, 100 Civic Center Plaza, Lompoc, CA 93436.
For more information, call the Community Development Department at 805-875-8245 or email c_ovalle@ci.lompoc.ca.us.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!