Lompoc Odd Fellows extends North County scholarship contest to July 31
The Lompoc Odd Fellows for the fourth consecutive year is sponsoring an annual essay scholarship contest for recent graduates who reside in the North County and are college-bound.
The contest — where the winning essayist will receive $1,000 — has been extended and entries are being accepted through July 31.
Likely due to the pandemic, the fourth annual contest, which usually ends in May, had to be extended to drum up more participation, according to the lodge's leader, Noble Grand Joseph Benton.
“We wanted to give graduating seniors another shot at the contest by extending the deadline to the end of July; and we’ll announce a winner in early August," Benton said.
This year's contest will ask recent graduates to express in at least 300 words what friendship means to them in light of the pandemic.
"Odd Fellows are all about friendship, and to us it’s just as important as ever," Benton explained. "This year we’re asking those graduating seniors who are off to college if they think about friendship differently now that the pandemic has been going on for more than a year and we are finally starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel.”
College-bound students and their parents can access contest rules and steps for participating at lompocoddfellows.com/essay.
City's 2020 Water Quality Report available for review
The city's tap water again has met all drinking water health standards set by the United States Environmental Protection Agency and the state of California, officials recently announced.
Despite a challenging year defined by COVID-19, the Lompoc Water Treatment Plant continued to provide high-quality water service and maintained full staffing for treatment, maintenance and distribution, officials said.
To view the 2020 Water Quality Report, visit the city's website where the report is available in both English and Spanish: www.cityoflompoc.com/government/departments/utilities/water
In addition, printed versions of the 2020 Water Quality Report are available at Lompoc City Hall, the Lompoc Water Treatment Plant, the Lompoc Library, the Dick DeWees Community and Senior Center and the Aquatics Center.
Those who would like a copy of the report mailed to their home or business, or have questions about the report, may call the Lompoc Water Treatment Plant at 805-736-1617.
Lompoc track and field clinic runs through July 14
Youth from age 8 to 17 are invited to learn new track and field skills from Coach Jacob Brown of the Central Coast All-Stars Track Club.
Brown will lead a track and field clinic at the Lompoc High School Track from 6 to 7 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays, starting June 28 and running through July 14.
The clinic welcomes both beginner and experienced athletes to the six-session summer clinic.
The cost is $75 per person and can be paid online at apm.activecommunities.com/LompocRecreation
To register in person or for additional information, contact Lompoc Parks & Recreation at 805-875-8100, or visit the Anderson Recreation Center at 125 W. Walnut Ave.
Lompoc City Council approves 2021-23 city budget
The Lompoc City Council voted unanimously during its June 15 meeting to approve the budget for the 2021-23 budget cycle.
Council goals set for fiscal years 2021-23 are as follows:
• Ensure a safe and supportive city though fully staffed and equipped public safety departments;
• Determine a sustainable financial plan;
• Implement a community development program that improves opportunities for growth of our residents and businesses; and
• Provide support and partnerships that empower community members and volunteers’ ability to improve Lompoc.
The budget is available for review at https://www.cityoflompoc.com/.../manag.../finance/-folder-37.
City staff is set to return with a budget review for the City Council on Feb. 1, 2022.