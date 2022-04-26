Lompoc Old Town Market vendor applications being accepted
The Lompoc Valley Chamber of Commerce is seeking vendors to participate in the weekly Old Town Market festivities set for 5 to 8 p.m. July 8 and continuing every Friday through Aug. 12.
Vendors interested in running a booth to sell nonedible products or market their business, organization or nonprofit are invited.
Vendors also may sell cottage foods at the event, prepackaged goods made in a licensed kitchen, or set up a food booth that offers made-on-site food and drinks.
Food booths must fill out a County Health Department temporary food booth form and pay a county fee.
The cost of a 10-by-10 space is $25 per night for Chamber members and $35 per night for non-Chamber members.
All participating vendors must have a current Santa Barbara County Public Health Department CFO record number and or seller's permit number.
The weekly event that will feature live music, a farmers market and free activities for kids will be held in the 100 block of South H Street.
Vendor applications are available online at http://lompoc.com/oldtownmarketapplication.pdf.
For more information, visit the Chamber’s website at lompoc.com or call the Chamber office at 805-736-4567.
7th annual Spring Garden Tour returns May 7
The Alpha Literary and Improvement Club will present its seventh annual Spring Garden Tour from noon to 4 p.m. May 7, featuring an artful, self-guided tour of five local gardens and a chance to win a gift basket.
The downstairs area of the historical society home also will be open during the tour, and the historical Green/Broughton home will have the downstairs open and yard open to attendees, weather permitting.
Tickets are $30 per person and include viewings of five local gardens and refreshments to be served at the Lompoc Historical Society, 207 North L St., Lompoc.
Tickets are on sale at Lompoc Valley Florist and Home Decor, 322 N. H. St., or by calling 805-736-1645. Tickets also will be available for purchase on the day of the event at the Alpha Clubhouse from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
For more information, contact Donna Dimock with the Lompoc Alpha Club at 805-736-3390 or Maxine at 805-736-1645.
Junior Giants summer baseball program open for registration
The San Francisco’s Giants Community Fund will again sponsor the Junior Giants summertime baseball program for boys and girls age 5 to 13 at no cost to participants.
Volunteer coaches are being sought in order for the program to be offered.
The program is a noncompetitive baseball league for boys and girls to learn about baseball, leadership, teamwork, integrity and confidence. The program also features a reading program with great incentives for participants.
This summer league begins in mid-June and is hosted by the Lompoc Parks & Recreation Division.
Registration is now open at www.gojrgiants.org.
For program information, to register or to inquire about volunteering, call Recreation Supervisor Chad Dawson at 805-875-8092.